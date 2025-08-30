BLACK HONEY + KATE PEACHES – CHALK, BRIGHTON 28.8.25

Black Honey:

Promotion for the night’s headliner had been popping up on my social media for a while and had been effective enough to pique my interest in giving them a listen, which does not happen often. It was the dirtier, heavier new tracks on the then-unreleased album that hooked me and compelled me to accept the opportunity to see if the live experience delivered the same bite.

The band are alumni of Brighton’s BIMM music institute and already have several albums under their belt, not to mention an extensive Brighton following, so this was very much a homecoming gig. Chalk’s partnership with Resident Records has resulted in a happy marriage, delivering out-store album launches, this being one of many which we have attended. Resident’s in-store events are also not to be missed.

The band made their appearance to the soundtrack from Stanley Kubrick’s 1971 adaptation ‘A Clockwork Orange’, taken from Anthony Burgess’s 1962 novel. They are not the first band to draw inspiration from the film or book, but given the current cultural and political landscape, this choice, coupled with Izzy Bee Phillips chosen Union Jack and chainmail attire, suffused the proceedings with an unexpectedly dystopian edge. Though given the album cover imagery of Phillip’s eye pinned open in a similar fashion to the film and books’ lead protagonist, Alex, the stylistic influence should have been obvious.

The stage directly in front of us was taken up not just by effects pedals, but also a stall with a dial tone handset prop phone. Bedecked in the thoroughly Westwood attire, Izzy Bee Phillips took her place with all the confidence of a seasoned performer. The band wasted no time segueing straight into the opening track, ‘To The Grave’. From the get-go, it was clear that this was a professional and tight outfit who do not put a foot wrong.

Having now listened to the band’s back catalogue, I am pleased that they have moved back to a heavier, less poppy sound with ‘Soak’, it suits them better. The set meandered to and from the new album, interspersing the heavier tracks from older albums; the second track, ‘I Like The Way You Die’, is a prime example. The band’s sizeable Brighton following, gathered from their time in the city, was out in force, all singing along word-perfectly. Those gathered were an interesting mix of the more mature musicophile and younger, enthused Indie rock crowd.

Standout tracks were those from ‘Soak.’ These included the eponymous track, a pacy rhythm section-heavy tune. The band themselves said they were particularly proud of the track, ‘Carroll Avenue’. However, it is tracks like ‘Insulin’ and ‘Shallow’ which have more than a little of the feel of the most recent Garbage album and ‘Psycho’, the latter of which has single written all over it, that are the most complete and satisfying. ‘Vampire In The Kitchen’, which made its appearance towards the end of the set, has a real sleight of hand to it. Starting light and slow, pared back and minimal until switching tone entirely halfway through into a far more complex and heavier instrumental. Packed with catchy hooks and lyrics which just beg to be sung back in unison (as they were on the night), ‘Soak’ is an assured collection.

One of the many pleasing things about watching the band live is how smoothly they interact and support each other, each member excelling individually, but also coming together to deliver a polished and magnetic performance. I hope Black Honey continues to move forward with this newer, heavier feel rather than slipping back into their lighter pop-rock fare. If they do so, ‘Soak’ might just be the album that propels them into the wider consciousness.

Izzy B Phillips – lead vocals, guitar

Tom Taylor – bass, backing vocals

Chris Ostler – lead guitar, backing vocals

Alex Woodward – drums

Black Honey setlist:

‘To The Grave’ (from 2025 ‘Soak’ album)

‘I Like The Way You Die’ (from 2021 ‘Written & Directed’ album)

‘Beaches’ (from 2021 ‘Written & Directed’ album)

‘Soak’ (from 2025 ‘Soak’ album)

‘Spinning Wheel’ (from 2018 ‘Black Honey’ album)

‘Heavy’ (from 2023 ‘A Fist Full Of Peaches’ album)

‘Carroll Avenue’ (from 2025 ‘Soak’ album)

‘Slow Dance’ (from 2025 ‘Soak’ album)

‘Hello Today’ (from 2018 ‘Black Honey’ album)

‘Psycho’ (from 2025 ‘Soak’ album)

‘Dead’ (from 2025 ‘Soak’ album)

‘Insulin’ (from 2025 ‘Soak’ album)

‘Lemonade’ (from 2024 ‘Wild Thing’ single)

‘Vampire In The Kitchen’ (from 2025 ‘Soak’ album)

‘All My Pride’ (from 2018 ‘Black Honey’ album)

‘Shallow’ (from 2025 ‘Soak’ album)

‘OK’ (from 2023 ‘A Fist Full Of Peaches’ album)

‘Corrine’ (from 2018 ‘Black Honey’ album)

blackhoneyuk.co.uk

Kate Peaches:

We arrived at Chalk slightly earlier than usual to make sure we were down the front for the advertised support ‘Jeanie and the White Boys,’ who we had heard were ones to watch. For reasons unknown, ‘Kate Peaches’ replaced them on the night; we had not had a chance to research beforehand, such is live music.

Arriving on stage to applause and cheers, Kate Peaches introduced herself and then gestured to her band mates, “My name’s Kate. These are my Peaches. We’re gonna entertain you for half an hour and lead you into Black Honey world, okay?” I had to mentally congratulate the evening’s warm-up act for its bravura entrance. Kate (and her Peaches) made their debut appearance in May this year and therefore do not have a lot of material to pull from. However, this did not stop them from performing an inspired set. Kate’s style and delivery were dripping with kitsch. Influenced by ‘the eccentric energy of the B-52s and Suburban Lawns, the haunting beauty of artists like Kate Bush and Sinead O’Connor’ you could feel their fingerprints all over Kate’s vocal and visual delivery.

First song ‘Bored’ with its heavy bass line and catchy chorus and had a sprinkling of Toyah Wilcox’s high-pitched staccato vocal, drew applause from the audience. Throughout the set, Kate was effusive with thanks for opening and being at the venue, informing the audience that it was their biggest show yet. The second track was synth-heavy and infused with an early Kate Bush theatricality, though the instrumental was pure ’80s horror.

The next track bumped up the synth further, doubling down on the ‘80s feel like something from a John Hughes movie. Moving the tempo up a touch, ‘Jimmy’s Looking Book’ had guitar riffs which really got everyone dancing. Not forgetting to tip their cap to the main act and thanking the audience for supporting them by coming down early, Kate then moved into a much more mellow, dreamy mood with ‘Honey Dream’ hitting high pitch ‘Kate Bush’ notes throughout. As the track closed, Kate took the opportunity to thank guitarist Bobby Smiles for stepping in at the last minute. The closing track ‘Angeline’, dedicated to their grandmother, had a more modern, anthemic delivery. The set was fun, kitsch, theatrical, and retro from start to finish. In less deft hands, it could have easily slipped into parody at any point, but Kate and her Peaches kept everything expertly balanced. Expect to see more of Kate Peaches from now on.

Kate Peaches –lead vocal, synth

Kel Cooke – bass

Bobby Smiles – filling in on guitar

Joe McTaggart – drums

Kate Peaches setlist:

‘Bored’ (unreleased)

‘Easy Action’ (unreleased)

‘Tell Her All The Time’ (unreleased)

‘Jimmy’s Looking Book’ (unreleased)

‘Honey Dream’ (unreleased)

‘Angeline’ (unreleased)

linktr.ee/katepeachesmusic