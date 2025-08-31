Danny Welbeck is down to start up front as Brighton and Hove Albion host Manchester City at the Amex Stadium this afternoon (Sunday 31 August).

Diego Gomez is expected to slot in behind the veteran forward with Kaoru Mitmoa and Yankuba Minteh playing wide, supported by Carlos Baleba and Jack Hinshelwood.

Club captain Lewis Dunk is joined at the back by Jan Paul van Hecke, Maxim De Cuyper and Joel Veltman, with Bart Verbruggen in goal.

Georginio Rutter is back – on the bench – alongside Matt O’Riley, Yasin Ayari, Brajan Gruda and Ferdi Kadioglu.

James Milner, who skippered the Albion side that won 6-0 at Oxford in the League Cup on Wednesday, is also on the bench, along with Oscar Boscagli, Diego Coppola and Jason Steele

Fans will have to wait to see teenage Greek strikers Stefanos Tzimas and Charalampos Kostoulas make their Premier League debut.

Rodri returns from injury and is back in the Man City starting line up for the first time in nearly a year, behind Erling Haaland.

Pep Guardiola has opted for James Trafford in goal and Bernardo Silve and Matheus Nunes are among those making a return to the starting eleven.

The referee today is Darren England and the match is due to kick off at 2pm.