Plans for the new King Alfred Leisure Centre are due to be published today (Friday 12 September).

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Ambitious plans have been revealed for a new sports and leisure facility to replace the ageing King Alfred Leisure Centre.

“The proposed facility will transform the current seafront site into a modern, accessible and sustainable leisure destination for all, with spaces for sports, leisure and social and wellbeing activities.

“The building is designed to make the most of its seafront location, offering sea views from the pools, gym and café, while landscaping will connect it to a revitalised public realm.

“Following extensive community engagement and design development, the proposals reflect the needs and aspirations of our residents.

“The plans include a wide mix of facilities, including a much larger fitness suite, a leisure water area, a family entertainment zone and improved accessibility throughout.”

The council also said that it had appointed Willmott Dixon as its preferred contractor, complementing the professional design team that was selected by the council at the start of the year.

The company has extensive experience in building leisure centres – more than 160 in the past decade – including 108 swimming pools.

It has also had a key role in a number of significant educational and healthcare projects in the local area, including the recent transformation of Brighton Metropolitan College.

Willmott Dixon’s managing director for construction (south), Richard Poulter, said: “We are excited to be appointed as the preferred contractor for this transformational project.

“Having recently delivered the successful transformation of Brighton Metropolitan College, we understand the importance of creating facilities that truly serve this vibrant coastal community.

“The new King Alfred Leisure Centre presents an exciting opportunity to create a world-class facility that maximises its unique seafront location through innovative design and sustainable construction practices.

“Drawing on our extensive experience of delivering over 160 leisure facilities nationwide – including 108 swimming pools – we bring proven expertise in complex waterfront developments and environmental resilience.

“We’re particularly excited to integrate cutting-edge sustainable technologies and accessibility innovations that will set new standards for coastal leisure facilities.

“Working alongside Brighton and Hove City Council and Alliance Leisure, we’re committed to delivering not just a building but a community hub that will serve residents and visitors for generations to come.”

The council said that Alliance Leisure was the main delivery partner for the scheme and that the project team included GT3 Architects and a range of specialist consultants and engineers.

Alliance Leisure Development director Tom Fairey said: “We are delighted that this hugely significant project has now taken another big step forward with the appointment of Willmott Dixon.

“We are looking forward to continuing at pace through the next stages of pre-construction and to working with our expert partners to deliver this modern and sustainable new centre which will meet the needs of the Brighton and Hove community for many years to come.”

The council added: “The plans will now be reviewed to determine how much everything will cost and what needs to be done to ensure the project is feasible, affordable and ready to move ahead smoothly.

“The council is proposing a capital investment of up to £65 million in the project as part of its ongoing commitment to invest in sports and leisure facilities across the city.

“This will be funded through a mix of government grants, council borrowing and the sale of part of the site for residential development.

“The new centre is expected to generate significant revenue, helping to offset costs and ensure long-term viability.

“Members of the council’s Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee will discuss the proposals and next steps for the project at a meeting on Monday 22 September.

“Later that week, cabinet members will consider the proposals at September’s cabinet meeting on Thursday 25 September and if agreed, will move the project on to its next phase.

“If the proposals are agreed, residents will soon be invited to view the designs for the new leisure centre and share feedback of the facility mix through exhibitions and an online survey set to launch this autumn.

“Subject to further cabinet approval, a planning application will be submitted by the end of the year.

“We do not anticipate any work to begin on site before early 2026 and the facility is not expected to open before spring 2028.

“While the project progresses the existing King Alfred Leisure Centre will be kept open for as long as feasible.

“For more information and updates and to view the proposals, visit www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/king-alfred-development.”

Labour councillor Alan Robins, the council’s cabinet member for sports, recreation and libraries, said: “I’m delighted that we’re pushing forward with the next stage of this exciting project.

“Residents were clear that they wanted the King Alfred Leisure Centre to stay on the seafront and we’re moving forward with that plan at pace.

“We have some early images of the designs – and I really believe we can deliver a spectacular new leisure centre that the whole city can be proud of.”

Fellow Lavour councillor Joy Robinson said: “This is such an important project for residents in Central Hove.

“I’ve been involved in pushing forward these plans and can’t wait to see the eventual finished product: a fabulous new leisure centre and a welcoming new public space leading to the sea.

“On a personal note, I’m a regular user of the current King Alfred centre and know how essential it is to build a new facility that meets the needs of residents.”

The Labour MP for hove and Portslade Peter Kyle said “It’s so exciting to see this project moving forward and to get a glimpse of the early designs.

“We’ve needed a new leisure centre for a long time and I’m so pleased that the Labour council are forging ahead and making progress.”