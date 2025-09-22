A councillor, a community group and a neighbour have all objected to a drinks licence application submitted by a co-working space based in a new tower block in Hove.

Foundry opened last month in the new Hove Gardens building, in Ellen Street, and has previously used temporary event notices to permit alcohol sales.

The business’s co-founder Adam Walker, 45, has now submitted an application to Brighton and Hove City Council to be allowed to sell drinks from 10am to 11pm each day

He originally applied for midnight closing but has formally amended the application for Foundry to close at 11pm.

The objections mean that a council licensing panel will be asked to decide the application, with a hearing scheduled for next Monday (29 September).

The business has proposed a number of draft licence conditions such as not allowing members of the public to come in for a drink.

The sale of alcohol would be restricted to office tenants, co-working members, day-pass visitors, those attending pre-booked events and their guests.

The licensed area would be limited to the kitchen and bar area and a small auditorium, not the wider office and co-working space.

Sussex Police has also agreed draft conditions with Foundry, including a requirement that someone with appropriate training staffs the area where alcohol is served and consumed.

Labour councillor Jackie O’Quinn, who represents Goldsmid ward, objected to the application because of the late hours and potential noise in a “heavily residential area”.

Councillor O’Quinn said: “There is no need for such a premises as there are plenty of licensed premises in Goldstone Villas in the parade leading down from Hove station.

“It would be quite easy for people using office space at Hove Gardens to go to those premises to consume alcohol.”

Councillor O’Quinn also said: “What is extraordinarily disappointing about this application is that during the public liaison meetings, initiated by the developer, with local councillors, Hove Station Neighbourhood Forum and other interested local parties, the area that is now being proposed as for co-working and a bar with late hours was proposed as a community area which local people could use for agreed times and prices.

“This was in order for the residents of the Clarendon and Ellen estate especially to receive some benefit from having such a large development so close to them – literally cheek by jowl.

“It would have been helpful if the proposal for co-working and a bar with late hours had been discussed with representatives of the local community before submitting an application.”

The community element changed after a planning application to vary the use of the community space was approved by officials in the council’s planning team in May.

The Hove Station Neighbourhood Forum has also objected to the application. It said: “The licence, if granted, will create issues of noise, public nuisance and potentially crime and disorder.

“If there is an intention to hold events, this will mean many guests so it will not always just be members.”

The hearing is due take place online before a panel of three councillors from 10am next Monday (29 September) and is scheduled to be webcast.