Brighton and Hove has some of the least affordable rents in the whole country, according to recently released official figures.

And local campaigners said that the government’s recent Renters (Reform) Bill had failed to offer any hope of rent controls to help private tenants.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that a private sector tenant earning an average wage would be likely to spend about 43 per cent of their income on rent.

This was the highest figure in the south east and the second highest outside the capital – after Bristol – as well proportionately more expensive than more than half of the boroughs in London.

The 2023-24 figure was broadly the same as the year before although it was below the recent peak of more than 52 per cent recorded by the ONS before the coronavirus pandemic.

The average across the south east was about 30 per cent – the level considered affordable – and across England it was 36.3 per cent.

Rent affordability in the areas neighbouring Brighton and Hove were all close to the south east average.

David Gibson, co-ordinator of the Living Rent Campaign in Brighton and Hove, said: “The Living Rent Campaign has, for the last 10 years been campaigning for rent controls in private rented housing for areas where rents are really unaffordable like Brighton and Hove.”

Mr Gibson said that the latest ONS figures showed that rents had again rising faster than incomes and made Brighton and Hove one of the least affordable places outside London.

He said: “More landlords are selling up and the remaining ones are exploiting the shortage of rented accommodation to hike rents faster than wages.

“Struggling to pay extortionate rents puts families under huge strain, forcing some to choose between heating, eating and paying the rent.

“Some are forced to move away from the city that has been their home. This is unacceptable in the sixth-richest country in the world and the government needs to act

“With a new government and with the Renters (Reform) Bill, we had a golden opportunity to pass laws allowing councils to bring in rent controls in areas like ours. We were so disappointed they did nothing to control rents.

“As well as lobbying local Labour MPs in government, we will keep pushing the council to speak up for residents in the city and persuade their colleagues in government to side with tenants on rents.

“As a campaign, we will also continue to press the council to buy and build more desperately needed social housing at living rents to alleviate the shortage of affordable housing.”