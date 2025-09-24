The Green Door Store music venue in Brighton have been successfully supporting local grassroots music and night clubbing for more than a decade.

The distinctive and popular street level venue is conveniently located at Unit 2, 3, & 4 Trafalgar Arches, Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton, BN1 4FQ. This is a blessing as patrons can easily get public transport (trains, buses, taxis) to and from the venue as they are all located a mere one minute walk away!

Once again this year, the Green Door Store will be hosting their ‘234 Fest’ which is a FREE ENTRY two-day mini festival highlighting the best in local and emerging talent. This event will be taking place this weekend Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th September 2025.

Unlike previous years where the acts have been announced in waves, the Green Door Store has this time elected to announce the names of all 20 acts performing in one go. They finally disclosed the names on Monday (22nd September), and so without further ado, here’s the list:

Saturday 27th September:

Slag

Currls

Magda

Tummyache

Lemonsuckr

The Wrong Trousers

Dirtsharks

Le Lamb

Mind Frog

Lana Death Ray

Sunday 28th September:

Clt Drp

Gaffa Tape Sandy

Wimp

Aku

How Long You Been Driving

Prom

Leibniz

Bones Ate Arfa

Psychic & Well-being Event

Had Sandy

The Green Door Store doors will swing open at 1pm on both days, with the first act on stage swiftly at 2pm. The final acts will be vacating the stage at 10:40pm on both days, which will allow folk the time to catch their transport back home. However, those wishing to carry on the party mood on Saturday night, will be able to do so, by heading off to the nearby Rossi Bar at 8 Queens Road for the FREE ENTRY After Party which commences at 11pm and will feature Nagasaki Dog + I Flipping Luv Brighton DJ’s.

To give you an idea of what to expect, you could check out our reviews of last year’s ‘234 Fest’ HERE and HERE.

