Get ready for a high-voltage dose of rock ’n’ roll – as Buckcherry and Michael Monroe team up for a co-headline UK tour, bringing two powerhouse names to stages across the country.

In support of their 11th studio album ‘Roar Like Thunder’, Buckcherry will be heading back to the UK for the first time since 2023, when illness forced the band to cut their tour short. The 10 date tour launches 24th February in Southampton and closes on 8th March at Chalk in Brighton, with U.S. band Rubikon confirmed as special guests on all shows.

Fresh from headlining Planet Rockstock and Call of the Wild Festival, Michael Monroe —globally renowned frontman and founding member of Hanoi Rocks—brings his unmistakable energy to the tour. A flamboyant force of nature, Monroe has been a defining presence on the rock scene, leaving an indelible mark on the history of glam, punk, and raw rock ‘n’ roll.

Michael Monroe says:

“We’re looking forward to teaming up with Buckcherry for what will be an unmissable rock ’n’ roll tour. Be there!”

Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday 26th September.

Buckcherry will be offering VIP meet and greets for all shows.

VIPs can be purchased at Buckcherry.com.

Tickets also available on michaelmonroe.com/web/michael-monroe-buckcherry-uk-tour.

UK TOUR DATES 2026:

Feb 24 – Southampton, The 1865

Feb 25 – Manchester, The Ritz

Feb 27 – Wolverhampton, KK’s SteelMill

Feb 28 – Newcastle, Northumbria Institute

Mar 01 – Glasgow, SWG3

Mar 03 – Cardiff, Tramshed

Mar 04 – Torquay, The Foundry

Mar 06 – Nottingham, Rockcity

Mar 07 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

Mar 08 – Brighton, Chalk

linktr.ee/buckcherryofficial

linktr.ee/michaelmonroeofficial

www.instagram.com/rubikontheband