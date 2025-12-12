A Hove school sent home scores of pupils this morning after a fire in the boys’ toilets.

Cardinal Newman told parents that nobody was hurt in the fire, but it was closing the school to years 10 and 11.

The boys toilets were out of action and there was smoke damage to other parts of the school.

The school’s message said: “We have today made the very difficult decision to close the school to years 10 and 11 only due to a fire in our main school toilets.

“The fire was contained very quickly and gratefully no one was hurt in the incident. However both the police and the fire brigade advised that the main toilets would be out of action on the boys’ side all day, and this, as well as further smoke damage around the school, means we have decided to close the school to the older years.

“We did of course say if any students didn’t feel able to make their own way home that we would support them in school.

“To be honest this was not a decision any of us would have wanted to make but there was simply no option.

“The fire started before the beginning of the school day and the decision to dismiss was made whilst the students were still out on the school field.”

A spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to small fire at 8.55am today, out on arrival. No casualties. Property evacuated. Stop message 9.10am.

“Please contact Sussex Police re: is this being treated as suspicious.”

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.