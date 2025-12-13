Prestige Awards, an organisation launched to celebrate businesses and individuals that consistently offer excellent products and services to local residents, has crowned The Factory Live in Worthing as South England ‘Live Music Venue of the Year’ for 2025-26, a second consecutive win for the intimate venue on the South Coast, who were also awarded the title in 2024-25.

The Prestige judging panel base their decisions upon areas such as service excellence, quality of the product provided, innovative practices, value, sustainable methods of working, as well as consistency in performance. The winners selected are those who can best demonstrate their strengths in these areas.

With a standing capacity of 285, The Factory Live was opened in 2019 and has since welcomed a diverse range of high-profile artists such as 10cc, Arrested Development, Hothouse Flowers, Bad Manners, T’Pau, Nik Kershaw and many more original performers, as well as the biggest acts on the tribute scene including Limehouse Lizzy, T.Rextasy and The Smyths. The Factory stages over 175 live events per year with a wingspan that spreads out to comedy, cabaret, talks and workshops, as well as hosting free events for the community.

One of their charity-led initiatives includes an annual Halloween concert in partnership with Murdoch’s Crazy Eyes and Guildcare. In their most recent venture, together they raised £1425 for Worthing’s leading social care charity, supporting older people, people living with dementia and children and adults with learning disabilities. Work with other charities includes facilitating events in partnership with Turning Tides, Mind West Sussex and Worthing Mencap to host a regular club night for adults with learning disabilities, as well as Original Allstars Music CIC to provide a platform for young musicians to have their first music venue experience on stage. The venue also partners with Northbrook College’s Music and Theatre department to provide professional performance opportunities on a regular basis.

Steve Gardner, Business Owner of The Factory Live, says:

“Before we first opened The Factory Live in 2019, we felt Worthing was crying out for a dedicated and modern music venue to serve the local community. Fast-forward six years and the journey has been unbelievable. We position professional artist and audience experience at the heart of everything we do, and the response has been remarkable. From our loyal audience members, hard-working staff and volunteers, to our superb performers on stage. We’re proud to receive this award for the second year running and it is dedicated to everyone I’ve just mentioned as recognition for their endeavours and support. Long live Live Music in Worthing.”

To find out more about The Factory Live in Worthing and to discover their full list of events, visit thefactorylive.co.uk, call the team on 01903 367 707 or visit in person on Ivy Arch Road, just a five-minute walk from Worthing Train Station.