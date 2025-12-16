CCTV images of a man have been released by detectives investigating reports of an indecent act on the back of a bus.

On November 15, between 3.30pm and 3.45pm, it was reported that a passenger on the 49 bus was behaving indecently while sitting at the back of the lower deck.

Police would like to speak with the man seen in the images as enquiries continue.

If you recognise the man or have any information to report, contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 739 of 15/11.