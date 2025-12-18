A community campaigner is calling for more life-saving cardiac defibrillators – machines that can restart someone’s heart – to be installed in Brighton and Hove.

Hanover resident and Green Party activist Jerome Cox-Strong, 29, is expected to make the case to councillors at a meeting at Hove Town Hall this afternoon (Thursday 18 December).

Mr Cox-Strong has submitted a public question to Brighton and Hove City Council and it is due to be answered at the meeting of the full council scheduled for today.

He question is: “Cardiac arrest statistics are terrifyingly clear. For every minute that passes without access to a defibrillator, someone’s chances of surviving decreases by 10 per cent.

“It’s because of this simple, life-saving maths that the nearest accessible defibrillator should never be more than 200 metres away.

“Yet the reality in our city is stark. My area, Hanover and Elm Grove, remains a defibrillator desert. For those in deprived areas like Pankhurst, the nearest defibrillator might be as much as 20 minutes away.

“This is inequality extending brutally, literally, into a matter of life and death.

“I’m campaigning locally to secure charitable funding for new defibrillators for Hanover and Elm Grove that could save lives.

“But this is a citywide emergency that will continue without citywide, statutory intervention.

“Will the council commit to undertaking a formal review of public defibrillator access across the city and to centrally funding new defibrillators in areas like mine?”

Mr Cox-Strong said: “It’s been something I’ve been keen to work on for some years after doing my first aid training and identifying the sheer lack of public defibrillators on accessible maps.”

Locally, A&E (accident and emergency) consultant Rob Galloway has been a vocal supporter of accessible community defibrillators with clear and easy-to-use instructions.

A typical community defibrillator and cabinet can cost just under £1,500, putting it within fundraising reach of many local groups.