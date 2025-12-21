An electric scooter rider is in hospital fighting for his life after a crash in Brighton yesterday afternoon (Saturday 20 December).

Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating a collision involving an electric scooter in Brighton this afternoon (20 December).

“Emergency services were called to Davey Drive, in Brighton, to a report of a collision involving an electric scooter rider at around 3pm.

“The scooter rider – a 34-year-old man – has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

“An investigation has been launched, including house-to-house inquiries, to understand the full circumstances.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information or relevant dashcam or doorbell footage is asked to contact collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting serial 790 of 20/12, Operation Gateway.”