A flasher is reported to have exposed himself by a fountain at The Level, in Brighton, according to police.

Sussex Police said that officers in the town were investigating a report of indecent exposure in the park.

The force said: “Police in Brighton have arrested a man on suspicion of indecent exposure following an incident at The Level on Thursday 11 December.

“Members of the public reported a man exposing himself near the fountains at the southern end of the park between 1pm and 1.40pm.

“Following inquiries, a 33-year-old man of no fixed address has been arrested on suspicion of exposure and two counts of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to cause alarm or distress.

“He has been released on bail with strict conditions.

“Investigating officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious at The Level around that time to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 648 of 11/12.”