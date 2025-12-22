Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler has spoken out after the Seagulls dropped more points at the weekend.

The Albion manager urged his players to stick together as their winless run continued to make it a difficult December.

Brighton have gone four Premier League games without a win and have picked up just two points this month, the latest in the frustrating goalless draw at home to Sunderland on Saturday (20 December).

The ninth-placed Seagulls, who travel to leaders Arsenal next weekend before concluding 2025 at relegation-threatened West Ham, were without a host of key players against the Black Cats.

Among five notable absentees was seven-goal top scorer Danny Welbeck who has a back injury.

Hürzeler said: “We have some players who have at the moment modifications on their body who were not able to train fully but we have to go through this period and we have to stick together.

“Of course, Danny Welbeck is always helpful, but I think it wasn’t the reason why we weren’t able to win the game. We had plenty of chances.

“He’s our best goalscorer so I think it would be a little bit stubborn from my side if I would say we’re not missing him.

“But I also want to emphasise that we have a strong squad and strong players who can replace him.”

Club captain Lewis Dunk and midfielder Diego Gomez missed the Sunderland stalemate due to one-match bans while defender Jan Paul van Hecke was ill and Cameroon international Carlos Baleba is at the Africa Cup of Nations.