A 59-year-old man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting several women in Brighton and Hove including on the seafront.

Sussex Police said: “Fattah Derrahi, 59, a British national, of Farm Road in Hove, appeared at Hove Crown Court on Monday 15 December, charged with nine counts of sexual assault.

“The court heard that, between August 2023 and October 2025, Derrahi primarily targeted women who were exercising or post-exercise, often engaging them in conversation by complimenting their ‘energy’.

“Derrahi would engineer physical situations including helping the women stretch, dance or conduct breathing exercises before sexually assaulting them.

“He was arrested following a public identity appeal in November and subsequently charged.

“Appearing at a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH) on Monday 15 December, Derrahi admitted all nine charges.

“He has been remanded in custody to appear for sentencing at Lewes Crown Court on Monday 23 February.”

Detective Constable Sarah Whitehill said: “Women and girls should be safe to enjoy everyday activities in public without fear of being targeted by predatory men.

“Fattah Derrahi denied all of these women that right.

“These were extremely distressing incidents for the victims and I would like to thank each of them for reporting to the police and supporting this investigation.

“My thanks also extend to the public who responded so positively to the public appeal to identify Derrahi. He was in custody within hours of the appeal going live.

“We will continue to work hard, with our partners, to keep Brighton and Hove a safe place for women and girls.

“Please report any crimes or concerns to police online via 101 or by calling 999 in an emergency.”