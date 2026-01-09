A trial park and ride that ran for seven days in the summer was used by more than 200 people a day and cost £52,000 to operate.

Brighton and Hove City Council trialled the service as an experiment over the first three weekends of August and the Sunday and Monday of the bank holiday weekend from Sussex University’s campus in Falmer.

The busiest of the seven days was Monday 25 August, the bank holiday, when 347 people used the dedicated bus service which ran four buses an hour from 9am to 9pm.

In a written answer to Green councillor Pete West, who asked about the costs and whether the scheme was value for money, Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport, said that the scheme took £3,829.

Councillor Muten said: “From my site visit with (council) officers to Portsmouth as part of the research for our scheme, any permanent facility would take three to four years to become established in terms of patronage and it would see significant growth over this period as awareness of it grew.

“The summer park and ride was priced competitively, with a car full of people being able to park all day and travel to and from the city for £7. Parking for blue badge holders was free.”

Councillor West has long criticised Labour’s park and ride plans, saying that Brighton and Hove was served by three railway lines and several bus and coach routes so any drivers using a park and ride would probably have driven in anyway.

Market research, with responses from a third of users, found that more than three quarters of the responders would have driven into Brighton anyway.

But 5 per cent of respondents said that they would not have come to Brighton and Hove at all without the park and ride.

Councillor Muten said: “The summer park and ride has provided key learnings for taking forward park and ride in the city, ensuring value for money is offered in terms of learning more about demand, journey origins of users and operational considerations prior to implementing a permanent site.

“This trial has value beyond the financial and, given the city environment is precious, determining whether to proceed with a scheme solely on profit seems not to value the city’s residents or its environment.

“After some two decades without a dedicated official park and ride and the lack of political will or leadership to enable this, it is about time we got started.”