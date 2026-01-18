Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler expects Bournemouth to adapt quickly to Premier League life without top scorer Antoine Semenyo at the Amex Stadium tomorrow evening (Monday 19 January).

Semenyo struck 10 goals in 20 top-flight outings this term before sealing a £62.5 million transfer to Manchester City to become the latest high-profile departure from the Cherries.

Andoni Iraola’s side came into the campaign having sold key defensive trio Ilya Zabarnyi, Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez to Paris St Germain, Real Madrid and Liverpool respectively during the summer.

With Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Joao Pedro among the talent to have left Albion in recent years, Hürzeler said that there were similarities between the two south coast clubs.

The Albion boss said: “Of course he was an important player for Bournemouth. He scored a lot of goals. He has incredible individual quality.

“But we know that they are always capable of replacing good players. It’s a little bit similar to us. You need to find solutions.

“It’s nature that you might lose the best players. Of course, during the winter period it’s even more difficult.

“But I’m quite sure that Iraola will find good solutions. He found great solutions in the summer when a lot of players left.

“I’m quite sure again he will find great solutions and they still have great players. They’re still a good team that will demand everything of us and for that we have to prepare.”