Danny Welbeck is due to start up front for Brighton and Hove Albion against Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium this evening (Monday 19 January).

Fabian Hürzeler plans to field Pascal Gross, Kaoru Mitoma, Brajan Gruda, Diego Gomez and Jack Hinshelwood in support.

And the Albion boss has named a four-man defence of Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Joel Veltman and Ferdi Kadioglu, with Bart Verbruggen in goal.

The subs tonight include Carlos Baleba, fresh back from the Africa Cup of Nations, and Yankuba Minteh, along with Yasin Ayari, James Milner and Georginio Rutter.

The rest of the bench is made up of Diego Coppola, Olivier Boscagli, Charalampos Kostoulas and reserve keeper Jason Steele.

Kick-off is at 8pm.

Bournemouth are starting their first Premier League match without top scorer Antoine Semenya after his £64 million move to Manchester City.

In his final match for the Cherries, he scored the last-minute winner in a 3-2 triumph at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Hürzeler said that he expected the visitors tonight to adapt to life without their star striker and Andona Iraola is starting Evanilson and Eli Junior Kroupi who have found 11 league goals between them this season.