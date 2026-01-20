An Ofsted inspection is under way at a secondary school today (Tuesday 20 January).

The inspection is the first to take place at the Portslade Aldridge Community Academy (PACA) in more than four years.

After a two-day visit in November 2021, the official education watchdog published its report in January 2022 and said that PACA “continues to be a good school”.

The school, which currently has more than 900 pupils and a budget of almost £7 million a year, was also rated good after a previous inspection in late 2016.

The current head teacher, Mark Poston, joined PACA, in Chalky Road, Mile Oak, in August 2018.

The school is part of Aldridge Education, a multi-academy trust, and earlier today it posted a message on social media.

It said: “Parents and carers – we’d really appreciate your feedback. Please take a moment to complete the Ofsted Parent View survey.”

To take part in the parent view survey, click here.

Aldridge Education was set up by the multimillionaire businessman Sir Rod Aldridge, 78, who went to Portslade County School for Boys from the late 1950s to the mid 1960s.

The school merged with the local girls school in the early 1970s to become Portslade School and Community College and later Portslade Community College, the forerunner of PACA.

The same educational trust runs the Brighton Aldridge Community Academy (BACA), in Falmer.