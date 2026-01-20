A troubled Brighton primary school is expected to close, parents were told today (Tuesday 20 January).

Middle Street Primary School, the oldest in Brighton and Hove, ended the most recent financial year with a deficit of £256,000. The school’s budget is just over £1 million a year.

It was the second year running that the budget was overspent by a six-figure sum and pupil numbers fell from 196 in the 2024-25 school year to 165 in the present one.

An interim executive board (IEB) was appointed in place of the board of governors last year – something that DfE guidance said could only happen at a “school causing concern”.

The IEB met last Thursday (15 January), on the final day for parents to apply for a primary school place in September. There had been fears that prospective numbers would be even lower than this year.

And as well as financial problems, not helped by falling pupil numbers, staff turnover had been high and a number of dissatisfied parents had withdrawn their children at short notice. Concerns were also raised about safeguarding.

Head teacher Rob Cooper has been absent since last September and his deputy Dan Flinter was absent for most of the first half term of the autumn. He is since understood to have left.

The cost of paying the salaries of Mr Cooper and Mr Flinter in their absence will only have added to the financial burden facing the school.

The IEB has employed two interim heads since the start of September and an interim executive head.

A consultation is due to start next week, including public meetings, before a decision to be taken by Brighton and Hove City Council at a meeting of the full council in May.

If councillors vote to shut the school, it is due to close during the summer holidays.

The letter to parents, from interim executive head teacher Rachel Kershaw, was headed: “Proposal to close Middle Street Primary School.”

It said: “I am writing to share some difficult news with you. We understand this letter will be upsetting to receive, and we want you to know that the decision has not been taken lightly.

“On Thursday 15 January, the Interim Executive Board (IEB) of Middle Street Primary School met to discuss the future of the school.

“After carefully considering the current situation and giving thorough thought to all the factors affecting the school’s viability, the board concluded that the school does not have a viable future in its current position.

“They have recommended to Brighton and Hove City Council that the school should close.

“The council has carefully considered this recommendation and recognises the dedication and professionalism the IEB and interim leadership team has shown in supporting the school through recent challenges.

“Following this recommendation, the council has concluded that a public consultation needs to be held on the proposed closure of Middle Street Primary School on (Monday) 31 August 2026.

“We know this news will be unsettling for you and your children and we recognise the significant impact this will have on your family and the whole school community.

“Your child’s education and wellbeing are our absolute priority and we are committed to supporting you through this uncertain time.”

The letter included a section about the six-week public consultation said: “The council wants to hear from you. They will begin a public consultation on (Monday) 26 January, running until (Monday) 9 March.

“Your views, questions and concerns are important to us and we encourage all parents, carers, pupils, staff and members of the wider community to participate.

“We have arranged three public meetings where you can ask questions and share your views

Tuesday 10 February, 1.45pm to 3.15pm, in-person at Middle Street Primary School

Wednesday 25 February, 9am to 10.30am, in-person at Middle Street Primary School

Wednesday 4 March, 6pm, online via Microsoft Teams

“We will share full details about how to submit your views and access the online consultation early next week.”

The letter also said: “Your child’s education continues. Please be assured that the school remains fully open and committed to your child’s teaching and care throughout this academic year.

“Nothing changes in terms of the day-to-day education and support your child will receive.

“We understand this news raises many questions and concerns about your child’s future.

“Please know that myself and Michelle (May) are here for you and happy to speak to you about any worries or questions you may have.

“The council will also be arranging additional support for pupils and families during this period and we will keep you informed about what is available to help you.

“After the consultation period closes, cabinet members will carefully review all responses and feedback received before deciding whether to move forward with publishing statutory notices.

“If statutory notices are published, there will be a further four-week period for representations.

“Any final decision about closure must be made by the full council which is currently scheduled for Thursday 21 May 2026.

“We will keep you informed at every stage of this process and ensure that you have opportunities to have your voice heard.

“We recognise how difficult and unsettling this news is for your whole family and we are committed to supporting you and your child through whatever lies ahead.”