It might be bitter out there but it’s going to be steaming in the Theatre Royal this week as Ellen Kent’s renowned opera style transports us to the back streets of Seville where there is trouble to be found.

Carmen is one of those operas that feels like it was written with the audience in mind. Big crowd scenes, intimate numbers and rousing choruses – music that everyone can enjoy.

This production features Opera International Kyiv, Ukraine, and is directed by Ellen Kent, bringing together a cast of highly experienced soloists.

This is one of two opera productions being performed in Brighton this week, with the versitile cast switching to Madama Butterfly by Puccini on Wednesday.

Both promise to bring the audience on musical journeys that will stay in the minds and while we may not be able to reach the top notes, the arias will be in our heads all week.

Carmen is to be performed in French but with English subtitles.

Tickets are available from the Theatre Royal, Brighton.