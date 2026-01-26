The council has granted itself a month-long drinks licence for Victoria Gardens, Brighton, after the only objection was withdrawn.

Brighton and Hove City Council applied for an alcohol licence for the duration of the Brighton Festival and Fringe, from the last weekend in April to the first weekend in June.

A licensing panel hearing was scheduled for Tuesday 3 February but was cancelled after the solitary objection was withdrawn.

The council said: “Following contact with the (council’s) events team, that representation was subsequently withdrawn.

“So, in line with the statutory provisions of the Licensing Act 2003 in the absence of any representations, the application has been granted without the need for a hearing to be held.”

The licence permits the sale of alcohol from 10am to 11pm daily, with entertainment permitted during the same hours.

The site is also covered by a late-night refreshment licence, permitting hot food and drink sales from 11pm to 12.30am from Sunday to Wednesday and from 11pm to 2am from Thursday to Saturday.

The southern part of Victoria Gardens is expected to host a Spiegelgarden-style event this summer in place of the Ladyboys of Bangkok.

The Ladyboys plan to put on their show in Preston Park from Saturday 9 May to Sunday 31 May.

Neighbours living near the northern half of Victoria Gardens raised concerns about noise from a beer garden which pitched up a few metres from their front doors last May.

During regular community outreach meetings, residents told council representatives that the area was not a suitable place for such an event.

In 2024, a High Court judge ruled that there was a 28-day limit on using public spaces for events without planning permission.

Last month, Labour councillor Birgit Miller, the council’s cabinet member for culture, said that the council was working with consultants on planning applications to allow events to be held on more than 28 days a year.

Another licensing panel has been provisionally scheduled for Friday 6 February to consider an application to allow drink sales in the area outside St Peter’s Church.

The hours in the application are from 10am to 10pm from Sunday to Wednesday and from 10am to 10.30pm from Thursday to Saturday.