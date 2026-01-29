Water bills will go up by 8 per cent in April, Southern Water said today (Thursday 29 January) – lower than the 46.7 per cent average rise last year but still above the inflation rate.

The company said that the increase for 2026-27 was for the “average household combined bill – for customers receiving both wastewater and water services”.

Southern Water said: “This announcement comes as we prepare to enter the second year of our biggest ever five-year investment plan, through to 2030 – spending £8.5 billion to deliver the improvements our customers have told us they want to see

A drastic cut in storm overflows into our rivers and seas

A clear plan to tackle the societal challenges of climate change, water scarcity and population growth

An end to serious pollution and flooding incidents

A truly resilient and future-proofed water supply across our region

A trusted and easy customer service

“The rise is also helping us support more families who may need extra financial support to pay their bill – reaching almost 200,000 customers, or 10 per cent of our entire customer base, with a minimum discount of 45 per cent on their bill.”

Chief customer officer Antonia Barton said: “We understand that times are challenging for many customers and we’re doing all we can to support those who need it while delivering the improvements our customers have told us matter most.

“Over the next five years, we’re investing £8.5 billion to upgrade ageing infrastructure, protect rivers and seas and make water supplies resilient for generations to come.

“This is the biggest ever investment in our water infrastructure and it’s essential to keep services reliable and sustainable long term.

“Every penny of the bill increase will be reinvested into improving our services. Nothing will go to shareholders.

“As part of this plan, we’ve worked hard to spread rises more evenly over the coming years to reduce the impact on households.

“We’re also expanding help for those who need it most, with around 10 per cent of our customer base able to benefit from a discount, flexible payment plans and a hardship fund for those facing exceptional challenges.

“If you’re worried about paying your bill, support is available – and we’re here to help.”

Southern Water added: “Households receiving water-only services from us will see an average bill rise of 25.8 per cent but customers receiving wastewater-only services will see a decrease of 4 per cent.

“Non-household customers will see an increase in wholesale water charges of 28.1 per cent, offset by a 6.3 per cent reduction in wholesale wastewater charges.

“Following last year’s larger 46.7 per cent average household bill rise, which came after a decade of static charges to front-load investment plans, this year’s 8 per cent rise represents our strategy to spread the remaining increases over the next four years so they are as manageable as possible for our customers.”