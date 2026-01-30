Approval has been given for the merger of two schools, each with its own six-figure financial deficit and the prospect of pupil numbers falling further.

Councillors unanimously voted to approve the merger of Stanford Infant School, in Highcroft Villas, Brighton, and nearby Stanford Junior School, in Stanford Road.

Formally, the junior school will close and the infant school will become Stanford Primary School when the changes take effect from the start of the next school year, in September. The school will still operate on both sites.

The decision was taken by Brighton and Hove City Council at a meeting of the full council at Hove Town Hall yesterday (Thursday 29 January).

Earlier in the meeting, in public questions, Lizzie Moore asked what specific financial and educational evidence the council had reviewed and whether it had considered bringing the governors together as a federation.

The Labour deputy leader of the council Jacob Taylor said that the council was supporting the analysis carried out by the schools’ governing bodies.

The analysis was included among a number of documents relating to the merger that were published as part of the agenda for the council meeting.

The governors proposed the merger in part to address a combined financial deficit of £466,000, with Stanford Infant School £278,000 in the red and Stanford Junior School £188,000 over budget.

The government funds schools based on pupil numbers so the decrease in primary school age children – locally and nationally – is putting pressure on budgets.

Councillor Taylor said that the schools had a proud history as separate but closely linked schools, with 90 per cent of infants typically going to the junior school when the time came.

He said: “The governing bodies of both schools submitted formal responses to the consultation, confirming their view that, from analysis of 23 factors, a merger represents the best long-term solution.

“As such, the administration supports the position of the governing bodies and believes this is a sensible and positive proposal.”

Green councillor Kerry Pickett said that parents had contacted her to express their concerns about the loss of quality early years education at the infant school.

Councillor Pickett said that the two schools had their own identities and amalgamation would “create huge differences”.

She also questioned the usefulness of consultations and said: “Residents no longer have faith in influencing decisions based on consultation.

“They may be a legal requirement but something has to change if the council wishes for continual input into a process that always appears to lead to a predetermined conclusion.”

She said that the time given for preparing for change was not enough, even though the proposals before council were probably for the best.

Councillor Taylor said that consultations were not perfect – they could be “tricky” – but the governors had to propose a way forward in the best interests of the two schools.

Conservative councillor Anne Meadows said that merging the schools was a good move.

She said: “Children don’t have to have a change of school at eight years old where they have to find new friendship groups.

“It makes sense for the parents as they have continuity of education for their children. We are all in favour of it.”

