A court has remanded a man in custody after he appeared before the bench charged with burgling two properties in Brighton.

James Filan, 45, is alleged to have broken into premises in Metropole Court and nearby Regency Square earlier this month.

Filan was arrested by North Wales Police last week and charged with both burglaries.

He is due back in court next month.

Sussex Police said today (Friday 30 January): “On Tuesday 6 January, two burglaries within a three-minute walk of each other were reported in central Brighton.

“The first occurred at around 11.30am in Metropole Court after a man was seen on footage approaching the targeted property.

“A short while later, it was reported that a property in Regency Square was also burgled.

“Items including electronics were found to have been taken from the address.

“As the investigation continued, officers in North Wales arrested a man on Wednesday 21 January in connection with inquiries around the two Brighton burglaries.

“James Filan, 45, of Lysons Road, Hampshire, was charged the following day with burglary and with burglary with intent to steal.

“Filan appeared at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court in Wales on Friday 23 January where he was remanded in custody ahead of his next hearing on Friday 20 February.”