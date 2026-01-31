Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler has made two changes to the starting line up to face Everton at the Amex at 3pm today (Saturday 31 January).

Georginio Rutter and Maxim De Cuyper have been named to start in place of Diego Gomez and Olivier Boscagli who began the match at Fulham last weekend.

Danny Welbeck is in the first XI along with Carlos Baleba, Kaoru Mitoma, Pascal Gross and Yasin Ayari.

Lewis Dunk skippers the side that includes Jan Paul van Hecke and Ferdi Kadioglu as well as goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Boscagli is back on the bench alongside Igor Julio, Brajan Gruda, Yankuba Minyeh, Charalampos Kostoulas and James Milner. They are joined by Joel Veltman, Harry Howell and reserve keeper Jason Steele.

The cliub said that Gomez was absent because of a small issue in training and had been the subject of a late fitness test.

Everton are without Jack Grealish who is on loan from Manchester City and who is likely to be out for the rest of the season after suffering a stress fracture of the foot.

The Toffees have scored just 25 goals in 23 matches, with Grealish grabbing two of those and credited with six assists although the 30-year-old has helped create other chances and goals.

David Moyes is fielding Thierno Barry up front, After a slow start, the French forward has scored four times in the past six matches.

Neither side has had great form lately although Barry scored the only goal of the game as Everton beat Aston Villa a fortnight ago and the French forward snatched the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Leeds United last weekend.

Brighton started the day in 12th place in the Premier League, with 30 points from 23 games. Everton start 10th, with 33 points.

Albion lost 2-0 at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium on Merseyside at the start of the season and when Everton came to the Amex in January a year ago, the visitors won by a single goal.