A long-standing family amusements firm faced objections to its application for a drinks licence over concerns about public safety.

Sussex Police and Brighton and Hove City Council’s licensing team raised concerns about proposed off-sales from Jurassic Beach Golf, in Kingsway, Hove, and alcohol sales generally from the family-themed venue.

Funplay Hove Limited, owned by Gary Heal, 45, wants to sell alcohol from 9am to 9pm daily at the site next to the King Alfred Leisure Centre.

At a council licensing panel today (Monday 9 February), three councillors – Paul Nann, Julie Cattell, Steve Davis – heard from police that the business website showed families enjoy trampolines and mini golf.

Sussex Police licensing officer Claire Abdelkader said that the site was an outdoor family location, intended to attract children, and the sale of alcohol would risk exposing them to an adult environment.

She said that there were two nearby off-licences and this raised a licensing policy concern.

Mrs Abdelkader said: “Consideration will be given to applications in areas which already have one or more off-licences in close proximity due to concerns around street drinking, under-age sales and anti-social behaviour.

“Jurassic Beach Golf is located metres away from the Co-op, in Kingsway, as well as the Nisa Local, in Victoria Terrace.”

She also asked for clarification on the area proposed to be licensed, saying that it was unclear.

Mr Heal’s solicitor, Nicholas Perkins, said that the family had operated the site for 26 years and the Heals had had an established family amusement business in Brighton and Hove since 1959.

Mr Perkins said that the licensed area would be around the kiosk and the nearby seats, not the crazy golf course or around the rides.

He said that the amusements were popular with younger children supervised by parents and would not be attractive to under-age teenagers.

The designated premises supervisor Behrooz Samandi had 35 years of experience as a licence holder, the panel was told.

Mr Heal was in the process of qualifying as a personal licence holder – and there would always be two trained members of staff on site.

Mr Perkins added: “We can be realistic that the wind is blowing against off-sales and that may be something you will consider a step too far.

“So we would invite you to grant the application for on-sales only. We are offering to limit the licensed area to the kiosk and seating area.

“We’re also quite happy to agree a condition as to the supervision when the premises are trading and offering alcohol.”

The panel retired to make its decision which should be made public within five days.