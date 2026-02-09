A jury has found a Sussex Police officer not guilty of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

PC Sam James Wilson, 31, was cleared of the charge in relation to his former partner at the end of a six-day trial at Kingston Crown Court today (Monday 9 February).

PC Wilson was charged with the offence after an investigation by the force’s Safeguarding Investigations Unit.

Sussex Police said: “The officer was suspended from duty as soon as the alleged offence was reported.”

The jury was told that the officer’s behaviour was alleged to have been controlling and coercive from January 2022 to August 2023 during a relationship with a fellow officer.

He was alleged to have subjected her to this behaviour while on and off duty – and entered a not guilty pleas to the offence.

Judge Martyn Berklem presided over the trial.

Sussex Police added: “The force will consider misconduct proceedings now that the criminal proceedings have concluded.”