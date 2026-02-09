A media company has asked for permission to put adverts on scaffolding around what remains of the Royal Albion Hotel.

Blowup Media has applied for planning permission for an illuminated shroud on the south and east face of the building for two years.

Half of the listed hotel was destroyed in a blaze in summer 2023, with what remained of the western side of the structure knocked down for safety reasons.

Owners Britannia Hotels have still not settled the demolition bill, which was initially covered by Brighton and Hove City Council.

Plans to replace the destroyed part of the site – originally known as the Lion Mansion Hotel – have not yet been published.

In September, retrospective plans to demolish it were rejected because no scheme for its replacement had been provided.

According to signs put up at the site, the Bloomsbury Group has been appointed to manage the rebuild and refurbishment of the site.

An accompanying website says a full planning application, prepared by Lewis and Co Planning, is now nearing completion.

The application for the advertising shroud, also written by Lewis and Co says: “The application seeks consent to shroud the scaffolding which is necessary for the refurbishment of the site.

“The shroud would provide a decorative 1:1 image of the building façade, which allows the building to greater resonate with local character, and reduce the visual impact of the works being undertaken.

“Advertisement consent is sought for a period of two years, with the revenue from the advertisement areas funding the building shroud, and the redevelopment/refurbishment of the site.

“The proposed scaffolding shroud temporarily enhances the appearance of the building and the Conservation Area during the works taking place.

“The proposed advertising inset is a necessary element of the proposal, as it provides financial support for the refurbishment of the hotel, and the shrouding of the scaffolding.”