A council bin boss was left with the threat of prison hanging over him after he crashed on the A27 on a football match day with the police on his tail after a 90mph chase.

Terry Bridgewater, 47, a manager at the Brighton and Hove City Council rubbish and recycling depot, in Hollingdean, was given a suspended prison sentence at Lewes Crown Court today (Wednesday 11 February).

Bridgewater, of Saunders Hill, Brighton, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on the A27 at Falmer when he appeared before Brighton magistrates last month.

Today, Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, banned him for three years and said: “I’m not convinced that you should ever be behind the wheel of a car.”

He would have to take an extended re-test before he could have his driving licence back, the judge said.

Sharn Mardner, prosecuting, said that police officers saw Bridgewater speed through the Kingston roundabout on the A27 on Saturday 3 January and pursued him with their blue lights on.

He was weaving in and out of the traffic as the police went after him, undertaking as well as overtaking and driving at speeds in excess of 90mph.

Bridgewater became caught up in traffic as fans were leaving the Brighton and Hove Albion football match against Burnley at the Amex Stadium, at Falmer.

He crashed into a Range Rover, writing it off, Miss Mardner said, leaving the driver Karen Scully with whiplash and physical injuries.

She has since suffered flashbacks and had trouble sleeping and lost confidence in driving herself, even becoming nervous when out and about on foot, the court was told.

Bridgewater got out of his BMW and fled. Harriet Bennett, defending, said that he was found in a nearby field, huddled in a ball and crying.

Today, he appeared by video link from Lewes Prison where, after he was sentenced, he apologised and said: “I do genuinely feel terrible.”

Miss Bennett said: “This is a very serious offence. It could have ended very differently and it’s fortunate that it did not.

“The offence does seem very out of character for Mr Bridgewater. He was having a mental health crisis.”

Judge Laing said that part of her job was to protect the public and, while his dangerous driving merited a jail sentence, prison would provide only a brief period of protection.

A pre-sentence report said that mental health treatment in the community was available for Bridgewater – and the judge said that this could provide longer-term protection for the public.

The court was told that Bridgewater was currently suspended from his £42,000-a-year job with Brighton and Hove City Council’s rubbish and recycling service.

Judge Laing banned him from driving after telling him: “This was an appalling piece of driving. It’s a road that I know incredibly well.

“Passing the Amex when there is a football match on is incredibly dangerous and everybody has to take care.

“There you were, for reasons that I cannot understand, driving like an absolute lunatic, risking the life of other road users and pedestrians and the police officers as well as Miss Scully.”

The judge imposed a 14-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered Bridgewater to undergo a six-month mental health treatment programme.

She ordered Bridgewater to pay £400 compensation to Miss Scully and to attend 20 days of rehabilitation activity.