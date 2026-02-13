A long-serving Labour councillor who served as mayor of Brighton and Hove has quit the party almost 50 years after she first joined and will sit as an Independent.

Jackie O’Quinn said today (Friday 13 February): “It is with deep regret that I am standing down as a Labour councillor with immediate effect.

“I will remain as an Independent councillor and will not be joining any other parties.

“This has been a very difficult decision to make as the Labour Party has been my political home for most of my adult life as I first became a member back in the ’70s, had a break for a while and then rejoined when I moved from Guildford to Brighton, nearly 31 years ago.

“My family has had a long association with the Labour Party and I joined when I was 25.

“In late 2013, I was asked to stand for my ward as a councillor and I agreed because I was retiring from teaching.

“I was both thrilled and honoured to be elected in 2015, the same year that Peter Kyle became MP for Hove, and to be re-elected in 2019 and 2023.

“However, despite Labour being my political home, I’ve been greatly troubled by various decisions and policies of the present Labour government since they came to power and my disenchantment is now overwhelming.

“I can’t quite believe all the unforced errors that have been and still are being made.

“The present highly damaging situation has come about through poor judgment and long-term structural issues within the Labour Party.

“I don’t believe the situation will be resolved by a change of leadership. That will bring its own, more perilous issues, but I do believe that change within the Labour Party is imperative and also possible and I look forward to seeing it.

“I also look forward to the Labour government being somewhat more generous to the present administration as the Fairer Funding review failed to recognise the levels of disadvantage that exist in the city.

“The most rewarding part of being a councillor has been meeting people from all walks of life and finding out about the issues that affect them and what can be done to help them, sometimes easier said than done.

“As Mayor of Brighton and Hove I met the world and its mother, or that’s how it felt, and it was absolutely the most wonderful experience and such a privilege to represent the city of Brighton and Hove.

“This has also been an exceptionally hard personal decision as I believe this administration is the best I have worked in.

“Many excellent and forward-thinking decisions have been made and policies implemented, so I’m proud to have been a part of it and wish my colleagues well as I know how hard they work for the city and its residents.

“I will now focus on my work in Goldsmid ward with residents.”