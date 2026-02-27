Two men have been remanded in custody and must await their sentences in prison after they admitted drug dealing in Brighton.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Friday 27 February): “Two men have pleaded guilty to their involvement in class A drug dealing in Brighton.

“Officers spotted two men behaving suspiciously and loitering in St George’s Mews on the morning of Tuesday 17 February.

“It was suspected that drug dealing may have been under way and the men were stopped and searched near by.

“Both men were found in possession of drugs and arrested.

“Hodyfa Al-Ani, 22, of Dartmouth Crescent, Brighton, and Robin Paige, 22, of Hollingdean Road, Brighton, were both charged the following day with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

“They were also charged with being in the possession of a controlled drug.

“Paige was further charged with being in possession of an offensive weapon, after a knuckle duster was identified during a search.

“The men attended Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 18 February to answer the charges and both pleaded guilty.

“They have been remanded into custody ahead of their sentencing on Wednesday 18 March at Lewes Crown Court.”