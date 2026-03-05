More than a dozen ideas were put forward after a call for suggestions on how to use the new space at Black Rock on the seafront.

The space, just west of the marina, has been redeveloped to make it ready for major development in the future.

But in the meantime, Brighton and Hove City Council want to see the most made of the area and invited commercial proposals last November.

It says it received 15, of which nine have now been shortlisted and are being reviewed.

The council’s cabinet member for culture Birgit Miller said: “It has been great to see such enthusiasm for what we hope will become a key space on our seafront and our thanks go to everyone who submitted a proposal.

“There’s a fantastic opportunity here for this space to host exciting and vibrant events for the unique and diverse communities of our city and we expect a preferred bid to be identified and recommendations to be put before cabinet this spring.

“In the immediate term, the site is going to be being used for performances by No Fit State Circus throughout May as part of Brighton Festival which I’m sure everyone will enjoy.”