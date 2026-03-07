Plans to erect a statue in Brighton to “forgotten” suffragette Mary Clarke have been approved as Women’s History Month begins.

Brighton and Hove City Council granted planning permission to the application submitted by a local charity, the Mary Clarke Statue Appeal.

This will allow the statue to be erected in New Road opposite the entrance to the Theatre Royal.

Next, the charity is fundraising to find the £35,000 still needed to pay for the statue to be completed and put in place.

Mary Clarke was the sister of Emmeline Pankhurst and became the first suffragette to die for the right of women to vote as a result of the injury she suffered on “Black Friday” just over 125 years ago.

On Friday 18 November 1910, about 300 suffragettes were beaten and sexually assaulted as they attempted to lobby Parliament.

Mary Clarke died of a brain haemorrhage just over a month later, on Christmas Day, two days after she was released from Holloway Prison, London, where she went on hunger strike and was reportedly forcibly fed.

She had run the Brighton office of the Women’s Social and Political Union from 1909-10 and worked across the south east.

And she lived in the Seaview guest house, at 13 Victoria Road, run by fellow suffragette, Minnie Turner.

The planning application for the statue was supported by the national heritage body Historic England and several New Road businesses.

The application also won the support of the Member of Parliament for Brighton Pavilion, Siân Berry, one of her predecessors, David Lepper, a former leader of the council and mayor.

Councillor Ellen McLeay, a ward councillor for the area, and one of her predecessors, Jeane Lepper, also backed the plan.

The North Laine Community Association wrote a letter in support of the project as did the chief executive of the Royal Pavilion and Museums Trust, Hedley Swain.

The chair of the Mary Clarke Statue Appeal, Jean Calder, said: “We are delighted to have reached this important milestone, gaining recognition for the role Mary Clarke played in securing votes for women.

“We have been very grateful for the support of key local trusts and business people. Also for the support of councillors, local Members of Parliament and numerous council officers who have worked so hard to help.”

She added: “This is an accessible site close to the historic Dome where so many suffrage meetings were held and in sight of the Royal Pavilion which also hosted many suffragette meetings, including Mary’s own memorial meeting after her death.

“In 2018, the Dome was listed by Historic England as a site of national suffrage interest.”

In her comments on the application, Councillor McLeay emphasised the links between commemorating Mary Clarke – who was a survivor of domestic abuse as well as a victim of state violence – and council policy.

She McLeay wrote: “The ethos behind this statue aligns with commitments already made by Brighton and Hove City Council to support women and girls.

“This includes the ambition to become the UK capital of women’s and girls’ sport and the council’s work to reduce violence against women and girls by 50 per cent over the next decade.

“At a time when women’s rights are being undermined in many parts of the world, commemorating the struggle that secured women the vote in the UK feels especially important.

“With a female-led council, including both the leader and the chief executive, this statue reflects the democratic principles at the heart of our city. It represents the 50 per cent whose voices went unheard for far too long.”

Jean Calder spoke about the next phase of the campaign, saying: “We have a maquette on display in the Jubilee Library made by our sculptor Denise Dutton to the design of the proposed statue.

“We have also raised nearly £30,000 to make and erect the statue, all in individual donations.

“Having secured planning permission, we now encourage larger funding bodies and businesses to help us raise the additional £35,000 we need for the statue and associated works.

“We want the statue to be in place in or before 2028, the hundredth anniversary of all women getting the right to vote.

“We will be launching a crowdfunding appeal but, in the meantime, if anyone wants further information or wishes to offer help or to make a donation, they can do so through our website https://maryclarkestatue.com or by contacting the trustees on jeancalder.mcsa@gmail.com.”