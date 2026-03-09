Releasing on 8th October 2026, ‘Devil on my Shoulder’ is the ultimate memoir from the undeniable Godfather of Shock Rock, cementing Alice Cooper‘s iconic legend after a groundbreaking career spanning six decades.

Expect truly unforgettable stories to add to his legendary folklore, as the book dives deep into the irreconcilable dichotomy between his morally corrupt, murderous theatrical persona and the man who plays him – a sobre pastor’s son. Alice will also be bringing these tales to life on an 8-date UK tour, coming to Brighton to feature a guest moderator and an audience Q&A, offering a rare glimpse behind the greasepaint and guillotines.

Promising to finally sort the truth from over sixty years of rumors, lies and fabrications, Cooper explains, “I’ve lived my life with an angel on one shoulder and the devil on the other.”

Alice Cooper quotes:

“Alice is still on tour around the world today, a proper senile delinquent playing hundreds of gigs every year, while I myself am reformed. And with the benefit of hindsight and a certain maturity, I’d like to describe our journey to Hell and back together, because it’s not only rock stars who can lose their way.”

“I was born Vincent Damon Furnier but, seduced by my character’s reputation, changed my name legally to Alice Cooper, and in the process lost sight of who I really was. The mild-mannered, all-American boy I’d once been became a monster and a mortal danger to himself.”

“Me and Alice were getting creative with the truth long before the Age of Fake News. Now, after over thirty records and sixty-plus years of fibs and fabrications, I think it’s time to sort the truth from the rumors and lies.”

‘Devil on my Shoulder’ – UK Book Tour OCTOBER 2026:

Sun 11th October – Cardiff New Theatre

Mon 12th October – Cambridge Corn Exchange

Tue 13th October – London Palladium Wed

14th October – Brighton Dome

Fri 16th October – Manchester Opera House

Sat 17th October – Stockton Globe

Mon 19th October – Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

Tue 20th October – Wolverhampton Civic Hall

