Fast acting marina staff have been praised for preventing fire spreading further after a boat caught fire in the early hours of the morning.

Fire crews were called shortly before 4am to the blaze in the boat in the west jetty.

Fellow boat owner Ash Middleton, who shot this video, said: “Well done to Premier Marina staff and Security for containing what could have been an utter disaster.

“I watched the events unfold and the teams were there within minutes of the first sign of fire. Thank you for keeping all of us safe.

“Luckily the wind was blowing away from the adjacent boat and marina staff managed to position the burning vessel far enough away from the pontoon, saving all the boats upwind.

“Sorry to whomever lost their boat, it must be heartbreaking.”

A spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to attend a boat fire at the West Jetty Marina in Brighton.

“Four appliances used two low pressure pumps and three main jets. There are no reports of any casualties.

“The stop message came in at 6.11am this morning. The incident has now been handed over to marina staff. The cause of the fire was accidental.”