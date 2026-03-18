Four drug dealers have been jailed for more than 48 years as a result of evidence that came to light after the encrypted messaging service EncroChat was infiltrated by French detectives.

The men were sentenced at Lewes Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 17 March) for being involved in efforts to supply, make and import about 800 kilograms of drugs, potentially worth millions of pounds.

When arrested, two of the men were living in Brighton and Hove – and all four played a “significant” role at a time, in 2020, when the country was in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic and drug prices rose.

Judge Stephen Mooney told the four men: “To put it bluntly, you were all … professional drug dealers motivated solely by profit and entirely unconcerned about the huge impact of drug abuse during an unparalleled period of social disruption.

“The fact that you invested in encrypted devices emphasises the sophistication of your operation.

“Money was clearly available and I note that among the offences committed by Mr Morley was the production of cannabis where he had invested a total over £100,000 in setting up an operation to supply cannabis – and had £184,000 in his possession when he was arrested.”

The four men were arrested as part of a Sussex Police operation known as Op Winehouse, run by the force’s Serious Organised Crime Unit. The men were

Mitch Moon Mellor, 44, of Warnham Rise, Brighton, and formerly of Firle Road, Lancing. Mellor was jailed for 13 and a half years

Ioannis Melitsis, also known as Yiannis Melitsis, 48, of Hove Park Villas, Hove. Melitsis was jailed for 12 years

Steven Morley, 45, of Cherry Way, Felbridge, East Grinstead, and Lewes Road, East Grinstead. Morley was jailed for 14 years

Hafiz Irfan, 44, of Winchester Road, Tilgate, Crawley, and Milton Mount Avenue, Pound Hill, Crawley, and formerly of Winchester Road, Brighton. Irfan was jailed for nine years

They were each known by other names on EncroChat. Irfan was called snowtart. Melitsis was called metalica. Mellor was called speedyballoon and later known as easternotter. And Morley’s handle was incrediblehorse.

The drugs that they were involved in during the covid pandemic included cocaine, ketamine, cannabis, amphetamine and ecstasy (MDMA). They were also suspected of money laundering.

James Gwatkin, prosecuting, told the court that the four men were predominantly acting as “middlemen” in connection with the production, supply and importation of large amounts of illicit drugs of various types.

Their use of a criminally dedicated and encrypted communications network showed that they held positions towards the upper end of the supply chain.

In addition, Mellor and Irfan had a separate cannabis dealing operation on the go as recently as last year.

Judge Mooney said: “The defendants in this case were each users of encrypted communication devices, commonly known as ‘Encros’, with which they arranged the buying, selling, production and distribution of multi-kilogram quantities of class A, B and C drugs during 2020 when the country was in lockdown and the price of drugs was high.

“This is therefore what is often referred to as an ‘EncroChat’ case. Encrochat was a secure encrypted communication system which was used by organised crime groups to arrange the commission of serious criminal offences.

“Because they believed that law enforcement agencies were unable to de-encrypt the communication, they spoke with a degree of candour which was ultimately their undoing because, in around 2020, police in France broke the encryption used.

“As a result of this, law enforcement agencies across Europe and also in the United Kingdom obtained access to a great deal of valuable information which led to a great many criminals involved in the organised importation and distribution of drugs being arrested, charged and convicted.

“This process took time due to the large number and varying location of Encrochat users – and the process through the courts was delayed by a number of ultimately unsuccessful challenges to the admissibility of the material obtained.

“It was as a result of that process that each of the defendants were apprehended, charged and brought before the court.”

Morley were arrested in October 2024 and the others were arrested last June.

Judge Mooney said: “I have to sentence the four defendants for a total of 37 offences.”

He said that the four men had pleaded guilty – three of them after they had gone on trial but before the close of the prosecution case.

And evidence was presented to the judge that led him to conclude that Melitsis had made genuine offers to supply drugs.

Judge Mooney said: “The evidence shows not one overarching agreement to supply drugs but rather the existence of a loose affiliation of dedicated drug suppliers who would in various combinations enter into agreements to obtain, produce and supply drugs as and when an opportunity arose, with one aim in mind – to make as much money as possible.

“Sometimes supplies were successfully made and sometimes offers made with the full intention of supply taking place did not ultimately lead to a concluded supply.

“The total aggregate weight of drugs – combining all drugs and including offers made but not delivered that are reflected in the counts to which you have pleaded guilty – are indicative of the level at which you were operating.”

Melitsis and Morley offered to supply almost 300kg of drugs each. Mellor offered to supply 135kg and Irfan 73kg.

At the time of his arrest, Mellor, a father of three who was originally from Ireland, ran a food delivery business called Scarecrows Pantry, in Bevendean, having previously worked as a builder.

He had no previous drugs convictions although he had been caught drink driving in the past.

Melitsis held a number of drug-related meetings close to Hove railway station and the car wash because he was serving a three-year driving ban – not his first.

He had been caught at the wheel of a BMW, in East Street, Brighton, having taken cocaine. He had a previous conviction for having cocaine, the court was told.

Morley had form for cultivating cannabis, drug dealing and fraud, the court was told. He had an unlicensed firearm when he was arrested.

Irfan had previous convictions for having cannabis and having cocaine with intent to supply.

The men are expected to face confiscation hearings under the Proceeds of Crime Act.