Forget daffodils or longer days – you can tell spring has truly sprung in Brighton when Volk’s reopens.

The world’s oldest operating electric railway will start running again on Saturday, 28 March – in time for the Easter holiday.

To mark the start of the railway’s 143rd year of operation, former television newsreader and long‑standing supporter Nicholas Owen will take the controls and drive the first train of the season.

Public trains will then run daily from 10.15am.

James Barton, Manager of Volk’s Electric Railway, added: “Our team is excited to welcome passengers back for the 2026 season and we’re looking forward to celebrating our 143rd year with Nicholas Owen driving the first train.”

Built by Magnus Volk in 1883, Volk’s Electric Railway is one of Brighton’s most recognisable and popular seafront attractions, with thousands of residents, families, and visitors enjoying the mile-long beachfront journey from the Aquarium to Black Rock Station every year.