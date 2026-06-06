The Met Office has issued a wind warning for today (Saturday 6 June), covering from 9am to 7pm.

The official forecaster said: “A spell of unseasonably strong winds, moving from west to east across the far south of the UK, may cause some disruption today.

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are possible. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges (are) likely. Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible. Some damage to temporary structures is possible.

“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore, large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

“Take care if walking near cliffs, know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

The Met Office added: “Following wet and windy conditions overnight, a second spell of strong southwest to westerly winds is expected to arrive across western Cornwall during Saturday morning.

“These will steadily move eastwards across Cornwall, English Channel coastal districts and the Isle of Wight, reaching Sussex by mid-afternoon. Winds will then begin to ease from the west.

“Gusts of 45mph to 50mph are likely widely along coasts and more generally across Cornwall and may reach 55mph in a few exposed spots.

“Some disruption to weekend activities and events is possible, alongside a risk of power outages and some low-level travel disruption.”