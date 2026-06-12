Six candidates are standing in a by-election in Goldsmid ward for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council on Thursday 25 June.

The seat became vacant when former councillor Jackie O’Quinn resigned.

The six candidates are Louis Bird (Conservative), Nadia Barton Ahmad (Green), Philip Berman (Labour), Kim Leyland-Walker (Liberal Democrat), Luke Willmoth (Reform UK) and Glenn Kelly (Trade Union and Socialist Coalition).

Each candidate has answered questions about local issues and why electors should vote for them.

Here are the responses from Kim Leyland-Walker, 43, a compliance and training manager.

Why do you want to be a councillor?

I have always had a keen interest in the way the world works: politics, law, economics. However, I never considered that I could become a councillor as I never saw anyone like me represented within local councils.

I thought it was only for those with degrees and who came from a background very different to my own.

I want to become a councillor so that I can be the voice for those that feel left behind and unheard by the current administration and to show that it is possible for someone like me to make a difference.

Why do you want to stand in this ward?

I want to stand in Goldsmid because I live just on the boundary and love the whole area.

Goldsmid has a unique identity, a densely populated ward full of hard-working people who are incredibly proud of the place where they live.

I can understand the issues the residents have and, as a resident of a neighbouring ward and spending much of my time in Goldsmid, I share those concerns.

I believe I am well placed to represent the people living in the ward of Goldsmid.

What are the key issues specific to this ward?

The condition of the pavements throughout the ward are poor, making some areas inaccessible to those with disabilities and unsafe for even the most able-bodied of us.

There is concern that local facilities are not growing at the same pace as residential properties with the building of several new large blocks of flats.

The ward needs sufficient and well-maintained facilities to meet the needs of the growing local population.

Waste, recycling and street cleanliness are a priority for the residents of Goldsmid. Overflowing communal bins, fly-tipping, poor recycling facilities for flats, graffiti and dirty pavements are key issues.

Falling birth rates are affecting pupil numbers in primary and secondary schools. How would you manage this issue?

We are opposed to school closures, wherever possible, preferring to reduce PANs (published admission numbers) instead.

The increased space in our schools can then be used to the advantage of pupils, with more space available for physical activity, music-making and other extracurricular activities.

There are opportunities for schools to be places for lifelong learning. Adult education, early years, apprenticeship training and increased SEND facilities can all be incorporated creatively, with revenue increased by maximising commercial opportunities as well.

We have a fresh approach to secondary admissions, based on demographics, with a local school space guaranteed for every child in Year 6.

Temporary and emergency housing is a huge expense. What measures should be taken to reduce this cost?

The need for more affordable housing in our city is agreed across party political boundaries.

Recent administrations in Brighton and Hove have tried various schemes, including buying property from the private sector and homes previously sold under the “right to buy”.

We agree that putting people in need of temporary accommodation in the private rented sector is the worst option.

Increasing the supply of truly affordable housing is the priority but can we also limit demand?

We would support a review of the eligibility criteria to make sure that these desperately needed homes are going to the right people.

How would you improve and maintain roads in the ward?

We would implement strict key performance indicators, with thorough oversight and management of contractors to ensure compliance.

Use the “Netherlands techniques” to copy their seal, preserve and resurface techniques to tackle roads at the right time to avoid potholes forming.

Use porous asphalt to allow the water to drain through, preventing the freeze/thaw cycle that causes most potholes.

Invest in two machines which go out every day to assigned areas to fix roads, fill potholes and inspect roads for damage.

Create an easy app for residents to report potholes and other road repairs with updates on progress and next steps.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm. Valid photographic ID is required to vote.