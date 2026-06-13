Six candidates are standing in a by-election in Goldsmid ward for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council on Thursday 25 June.

The seat became vacant when former councillor Jackie O’Quinn resigned.

The six candidates are Louis Bird (Conservative), Nadia Barton Ahmad (Green), Philip Berman (Labour), Kim Leyland-Walker (Liberal Democrat), Luke Willmoth (Reform UK) and Glenn Kelly (Trade Union and Socialist Coalition).

Each candidate has answered questions about local issues and why electors should vote for them.

Here are the responses from Nadia Barton Ahmad, 22, a community campaigner.

Why do you want to be a councillor?

Not enough young people are involved in local politics and I believe this is reflected in the decisions made here.

Brighton and Hove has become unaffordable and so many people who grew up here, like me, have been priced out.

I have always been involved in my local community and know the importance of intergenerational, free and accessible community spaces, helping us know and support our neighbours.

A well-funded council has the power to make people’s lives happier and healthier. I want to be a part of making our city fairer and greener, ensuring it is fit for the future.

Why do you want to stand in this ward?

I grew up in Seven Dials and have many connections to this area, from attending local schools to working and volunteering here in adulthood.

This by-election comes at a crucial time – the cost of living is spiralling out of control and people just don’t feel listened to.

I have seen this ward evolve over the course of my life. I know as well as anyone that residents here deserve a responsive and accessible councillor who will stand up to Labour and fight for real solutions to the problems we’re all facing.

What are the key issues specific to this ward?

I have been speaking to residents throughout this campaign who feel let down by Labour, locally and nationally.

The new-builds in this area have failed to provide affordable living for local people – and people and businesses are being priced out.

I know many of our streets remain unsafe for those who walk, wheel or cycle.

Roads in this ward are used as rat runs for drivers, lacking safe crossings or traffic-calming measures.

The public realm feels neglected, with fly-tipping, unemptied bins and inaccessible pavements.

As your councillor, these are some of the issues I would be seeking to address.

Temporary and emergency housing is a huge expense. What measures should be taken to reduce this cost?

With the recent decision to close Middle Street Primary School, Brighton’s oldest school, and the fourth primary school to close in the city in just two years, the threat falling birth rates pose to the viability of schools is undeniable.

The loss of a school is the loss of an entire community but falling birth rates are only part of the picture.

Another is the high cost of living which is pushing families away from our city. I would push for earlier interventions in schools currently at risk of closure and for a city that families can actually afford.

Temporary and emergency housing is a huge cost to the city council. What measures should be taken to reduce this cost?

Secure, safe and affordable housing should be accessible to all.

The council continues to be ripped off by commercial landlords providing temporary accommodation on expensive contracts – £21 million this year alone.

That’s residents’ money that should be reinvested in our city, funding our services and improving our infrastructure.

The council should start by using the many council properties lying empty for the decent housing our city needs and tackle the underlying issues of affordability and supply to avoid the cost of temporary accommodation further spiralling.

How would you improve and maintain roads in the ward?

Safe and well-maintained roads are vital to residents and businesses in Goldsmid.

I’ve had countless conversations across the ward about the dreadful conditions of some of our roads and the urgent need for quality road repairs.

It’s not just potholes – it’s the broken trees and erupted tree roots, the fly-tipping and dog poo, the overgrown bushes and blocked drains.

For me, this is about getting the basics right and keeping eyes across the ward and, as a councillor, I would work hard from day one to fix the state of our roads responsively and responsibly.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm. Valid photographic ID is required to vote.