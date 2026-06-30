CHELSEA + TYBURN ROPES – THE PRINCE ALBERT, BRIGHTON 20.6.26

Punk rock legends Chelsea booked two intimate concerts here in Brighton at The Prince Albert as a celebration for founder member Gene October’s 75th birthday. These were on Friday 19th and Saturday 20th June, and part of their 20 date UK “Wild Road – 50th Anniversary Tour”. It’s looking extremely likely that these two Brighton gigs were in fact Gene’s final appearances with the band, having been on the case for the past 50 years! In this review we are reporting on the second date – Saturday 20th June.

Meanwhile, here’s the history lesson…..

It was in August 1976 that Gene October placed an advert in Melody Maker which led to replies from guitarist William Broad (that’s Billy Idol to us), bassist Tony James (as in Generation X and Sigue Sigue Sputnik fame) and drummer John Towe. On October 18th 1976 they made their live debut as Chelsea supporting Throbbing Gristle at London’s ICA. It was at this time that Gene convinced the manager of gay London nightclub in Covent Garden called Shageramas, to convert the club into London’s first live punk rock venue called The Roxy – a fact for which he is given little credit.

Chelsea’s first single, ‘Right To Work’, was released in June 1977 by Step-Forward Records and then in 1978 it appeared on the soundtrack album to the 1977 Derek Jarman film ‘Jubilee’ which Gene October appeared in as ‘Happy Days’ along with Jordan Mooney (RIP), Adam Ant, Toyah, Jayne County, Siouxsie Sioux, and Steve Severin. Chelsea also featured in the 1977 documentary film ‘Punk In London’ with both interviews and a live performance. Their debut self-titled ‘Chelsea’ album dropped in 1979 and has since then been followed by a further 11 studio albums.

A decade ago in 2016 Chelsea’s frontman, Gene October, celebrated a 40th anniversary tour and the release of the entire Chelsea back catalogue of albums in the ‘Chelsea Definitive Anthology’ volumes 1,2 & 3. Each volume includes three albums chronologically with a history of the band through the years. The album re-releases include lyrics, bonus tracks, demos and unreleased tracks never heard before. ‘Traitors Gate’ was finally released on collectors’ clear vinyl, ‘The Alternative’ on red vinyl and ‘Faster Cheaper Better Looking’ on white vinyl.

2017 arrived and in my opinion, Chelsea released their best ever album, in the form of a 15 track masterpiece entitled ‘Mission Impossible’. The tuneful punk album drew inevitable comparisons to the UK Subs and the Buzzcocks and yet it’s typical Chelsea style.

2021 saw the band release ‘Meanwhile Gardens’. It was rather refreshing to hear an album of new material from a band that has been on the scene for over 45 years! The following year the band released their ‘Evacuate Revisited’ platter which put a new spin on classic oldies which had turned 40.

Bringing us up-to-date and a statement on the band’s website reads thus:

“TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT / GENE

We regret to let everyone know that Gene will not be able to perform on the upcoming 50th Anniversary tour due to ongoing health issues.

Gene recently underwent major surgery and needs time to focus on his recovery. While he was determined not to miss these shows, his health has to come first.

With Gene’s full blessing and encouragement, the band will still be going ahead with the tour and celebrating 50 years of Chelsea with all of you. These shows mean a lot to all of us, and Gene wants the music to carry on. Nic and Mat will front the band, sharing lead vocals.

At the moment Gene’s focus is on getting stronger, and we are not sure when he may be able to return to the stage. We all hope that day comes, but for now he sends his thanks and appreciation to everyone. We look forward to seeing you on the road”.

The Chelsea lineup for this evening is therefore Nic Austin (guitar, vocals), Mat Sargent (bass, vocals), Rob Miller (guitar) and Gary Ostell (drums). HOWEVER, the legendary Gene October does make it up on stage and gives the punters his vocal deliveries on their encore songs.

“So what happened?” I hear you ask? Well let’s first meet the band:

Nic Austin: First joined the band back in 1981, returning for his current, long-term stint in 2011. For the current tour he has stepped up to share lead vocal duties while founder member and frontman Gene October has been recovering from surgery.

Mat Sargent is a musician and songwriter born in Sheffield. He is well known as the charismatic bass guitarist and also as a vocalist for Chelsea, and his former bands include Sham 69 and Splodgenessabounds. He is the creator of the Sex Drugs and HIV project. Find out more about that HERE.

Rob Miller re-joined Chelsea in 2021 and has been playing his slung out punk guitars from the side of the stage since then.

The present drummer for the punk band Chelsea is Gary Ostell. He joined the band in 2026 to take over percussion duties following the departure of former drummer Steve Grainger. He was a former drummer for UK Subs.

OK then, here’s what happened at The Prince Albert this evening. Strap yourselves in. Here we go……

Chelsea – The Set:

The sound is theirs, its unique, gloriously rough-edged: overdriven guitars, a bass that rattles the floorboards and drums played without restraint.

These guys give you a full on performance. Five decades worth of tunes, one voice, and still totally punk! It’s full of energy and neither the material or bandmembers (other than Gene) are showing any sign of slowing down. Chelsea are a unique treasure, full of power and they bring their unique swagger of their very own. Chelsea have given the Punk movement more than a fair share of anthems and this includes the magnificent ‘Right To Work’. Tonight witnesses Nic and Mat swapping lead vocal duties for the first session of the gig and it was great to see the guys still being able to kick their legs into the air!

Chelsea did not hang about, they set it all loose for this epic live experience. The packed crowd for this second night (and the venue itself) was buzzing with excitement! 50 Years of no compromise as the opening salvo began with a half dozen corkers, these being ‘Urban Kids’ from 1980’s ‘Alternative Hits’ compilation album, ‘Mission Impossible’ from 2017’s ‘Mission Impossible’ album, ‘Come On’ from 1980’s ‘Alternative Hits’ compilation album, ‘How Do You Know’, ‘Looks Right’ and ‘War Across The Nation’ which are all culled from 1982’s ‘Evacuate’ album. The energy being generated was certainly contagious as the room bounced to the sounds. This was punk at its glorious best!

Before we knew it, the next batch of songs were coming at us fast and furious. They initially remained with their ‘Evacuate’ album, with the performing of ‘Only Thinking’, and then they wound the clocks forward 27 years to 2009 and let rip on ‘Running Wild’ which can be located on their ‘Live At The Bier Keller’ album.

The clocks reverted back to 1980 and a couple of corkers from their ‘Alternative Hits’ compilation album came next in the form of ‘No One’s Coming Outside’ and ‘The Loner’. The decade old ‘Johnny Has No Respect’ from 2015’s ‘Saturday Night Sunday Morning’ record was given an outing. The penultimate number of the main set was ‘No Flowers’ which is found on 1980’s ‘Alternative Hits’ compilation album, and the final track was the rockin’ ‘I’m On Fire’ from 1979’s debut self-titled ‘Chelsea’ long-player.

Suffice to say that Chelsea played a set that impressed the hell out of me… again! And yes I am pretty sure that if they can keep up with such a high standard of playing old and new material backed with supreme performances, I would be more than happy to go and see them again, and again, and again!

To their point Nic and Mat had led the charge for the main body of the set but dutifully stepped back when founder member Gene finally took to the stage. The lads had stepped it up, and, with their unique powerful stage presence and incredible musicianship, led us through those timeless compositions. It felt as though they had given us everything, including gritty vocals, blistering guitar riffs, thundering basslines, some breakneck drumming and all topped off with that wonderful no-frills punk attitude. However, when Gene joined in, it well and truly all came together in perfection! Noise with a purpose!

Gene October – Happy Birthday:

Although Gene has not been well to say the least, he had promised Brighton that he would be on stage for both gigs. I was therefore dead chuffed to catch a few words with Gene outside, and during our brief chat, he told me that he had enjoyed the previous night’s show and that he was looking forward to his slot. It was now encore time…

Gene was helped on stage during a small break for the encore, and greeted with a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ from the crowd. Gone was the man I had been speaking with just a few minutes earlier, but now we had on stage the punk legend Gene October. He was most definitely back in the building! Sitting in his wheelchair under the stage lights, his eyes twinkling and a wide smile on his face. He was sitting on his “throne” for the night looking out at his followers. To be brutally honest, it was rather emotional for a number of punters that showered Gene with their loving comments. It was pure joy as he sang his songs, his way. Nothing was going to hold him back. It’s Gene October!

He did four songs with the band, his voice powering out and engaging with the crowd “Did you like that one?” as they finished the title track from 1982’s ‘Evacuate’ album. His gestures and unique way of holding the microphone were not held back, not for a second. Nic and Rob hitting the riffs with Matt thumping the basslines as the drums hammered by Gary turned up the heat with some drum and bass thunder as Gene grabbed his mic. He told the band “I know you have played this one before, (‘How Do You Know’) but I want to do it again, so just f’ing play it!”. The guys did just that! Gene also sang ‘Urban Kids’ from ‘Alternative Hits’, and then the band crashed into the anthemic ‘Right To Work’, with Gene at the helm to close, and suddenly the room is no longer a venue in the present day but a fragment of punk history still refusing to die.

Those Chelsea choruses are shouted rather than sung by the crowd, and every song ends with raised fists and a roar of approval! ‘War Across The Nation’, ‘No One’s Coming Outside’, ‘Looks Right’ and more. The spirit of those early 1977 punk years is still very much alive and kicking, and it feels good to be part of it.

And that was it, all done and the crowd showed their appreciation for Chelsea and the emotional rollercoaster we had experienced with an extended round of applause. It was over an hour of wall-to-wall intensity. Chelsea turn it up until nothing else matters!

Chelsea:

Gene October – vocals

Nic Austin – guitar, vocals

Mat Sargent – bass, vocals

Rob Miller – guitar

Gary Ostell – drums

Chelsea setlist:

‘Urban Kids’ (from 1980 ‘Alternative Hits’ compilation album)

‘Mission Impossible’ (from 2017 ‘Mission Impossible’ album)

‘Come On’ (from 1980 ‘Alternative Hits’ compilation album)

‘How Do You Know’ (from 1982 ‘Evacuate’ album)

‘Looks Right’ (from 1982 ‘Evacuate’ album)

‘War Across The Nation’ (from 1982 ‘Evacuate’ album)

‘Only Thinking’ (from 1982 ‘Evacuate’ album)

‘Running Wild’ (from 2009 ‘Live At The Bier Keller’ album)

‘No One’s Coming Outside’ (from 1980 ‘Alternative Hits’ compilation album)

‘The Loner’ (from 1980 ‘Alternative Hits’ compilation album)

‘Johnny Has No Respect’ (from 2015 ‘Saturday Night Sunday Morning’ album)

‘No Flowers’ (from 1980 ‘Alternative Hits’ compilation album)

‘I’m On Fire’ (from 1979 ‘Chelsea’ album)

(encore with Gene October)

‘Evacuate’ (from 1982 ‘Evacuate’ album)

‘How Do You Know’ (from 1982 ‘Evacuate’ album)

‘Urban Kids’ (from 1980 ‘Alternative Hits’ compilation album)

‘Right To Work’ (from 1980 ‘Alternative Hits’ compilation album)

www.chelseapunkband.com

I love a new band, and I loved these guys! Tyburn Ropes were at The Prince Albert as support for Chelsea and this evening is their first ever live gig! No pressure then lads?

The term “Tyburn Ropes” most commonly refers to the superstitious historical artefacts from the infamous Tyburn Tree, the triple gallows near London’s Marble Arch where public executions took place from 1196 to 1783. Hangman’s ropes were historically sold as souvenirs for their supposed curative or protective properties. So, there you are, in case you were interested in the band name and logo! I was!

Tyburn Ropes seem to be a new alternative rock supergroup. Danny Rapscallion from Damn Jammage and The Bloodstreams on vocals, harmonica and guitar, Mickey Quinn from Supergrass and Swerve Driver on bass, Marty Love from Wingmen and Johnny Moped on drums, and on main guitar duties is Robot Rock ‘n’ Roll Robot from Johnny Moped and Case on guitar and backing vocals – That’s certainly some pedigree!

Tyburn Ropes put down a fine set time consisting of some 8 unreleased songs. They know how to put together a tune, laden with riffs and thumping basslines. Put that together with a most charismatic frontman and you have the Tyburn Ropes. They had pulled in a sizeable crowd tonight, which is always cool to see.

With Tyburn Ropes, there is no hanging around, just an exhilarating experience. When the guys opened up and took to The Albert stage the room was instantly theirs! They opened up with ‘Got The Jones’, ‘Stranger In The Mirror’ and ‘Straight White Shark’. Now if you find yourself in front of these guys, you get an overload of style, a face full of high energy and rocking good tunes!

Danny proceeded to deliver a flawless, at times almost gritty, vocal performance, whilst fitting in some fine guitar playing, some harmonica playing all the while controlling a large glass of red wine.

There’s some mighty fine drumming from maestro Marty, pulling it in with some strong basslines from Mickey, and topped off with driving rhythms from Robot. These guys know what they are doing. They offloaded the uniquely titled ‘Formaldehyde And Seek’, followed by ‘Impress The Dead’, and then headed to ‘Damascus’, and then arrived at their penultimate number, which has the intriguing title of ‘Two Dead Worms’. So who is the gardener in the band then? They rounded off their debut live performance with ‘Unite’, and they proved just that, as the punters had united in approval.

From the opening chords to the final tune, this was a blinding set from a new tasty outfit in modern / familiar alternative rock, proving exactly why this band could soon be dominating the scene. Go and see these guys if you can!

Tyburn Ropes:

Danny Rapscallion – vocals, harmonica and guitar

Robot Rock ‘n’ Roll Robot – guitar, backing vocals

Mickey Quinn – bass, backing vocals

Marty Love – drums

Tyburn Ropes setlist:

‘Got The Jones’ (unreleased)

‘Stranger In The Mirror’ (unreleased)

‘Straight White Shark’ (unreleased)

‘Formaldehyde And Seek’ (unreleased)

‘Impress The Dead’ (unreleased)

‘Damascus’ (unreleased)

‘Two Dead Worms’ (unreleased)

‘Unite’ (unreleased)

www.facebook.com/tyburnropes