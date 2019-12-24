Driver from Brighton arrested after biker badly hurt in crash

A car driver from Brighton has been arrested after a motorcyclist was badly hurt in a crash.

The 29-year-old Brighton man was held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident.

Sussex Police said this morning (Tuesday 24 December): “Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision on the A259 in Bognor Regis.

“Officers were called to the A259 Worms Lane, Flansham, shortly after 12.30pm on Monday (23 December) to reports of an incident involving a red Kawasaki motorcycle and a black Ford Focus, both travelling eastbound, and a parked silver Peugeot.

“The motorcyclist involved in the collision was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with life-threatening injuries.

“He remains in a critical condition.

“The driver of the Ford Focus, a 29-year-old man from Brighton, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road accident.

“He has been released under investigation.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision, or who may have any relevant dashcam footage, is asked to email collisions.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.co.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Almond.”