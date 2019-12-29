brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Wife Swap USA announce new Brighton gig date

Posted On 29 Dec 2019 at 8:46 am
Wife Swap USA (pic Niall Logue)

Wife Swap USA are a new Brighton band that are most certainly worth checking out! The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were fortunate to catch their debut concert at The Hope & Ruin on Friday 6th December – read our report HERE.

Wife Swap USA are Harry (vocals), Kim (bass), Leila (lead guitar), Matt (rhythm guitar), Phoebe (keys) and Annabel (drums) and this exciting sextet have announced a new Brighton concert that will be taking place on Saturday 8th February at The Rossi Bar, which can be located at 8 Queens Road, Brighton. Having witnessed their virtually sold out debut gig, I would seriously recommend purchasing your tickets sooner rather than later as The Rossi Bar is a compact venue.

I wonder whether this new Brighton concert will be as boisterous as their debut concert? There is most certainly a buzz around this exciting new act and if you are rather partial to fast punk, IDLES, Fontaines DC, Thumper, Rotten Foxes and the like, then Wife Swap USA are most certainly for you.

Purchase your concert tickets HERE.

Check them out on Facebook HERE.

Wife Swap USA’s debut concert at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 06.12.19 (pics Nick Linazasoro) (click on pics to enlarge!)

Tour flyer

