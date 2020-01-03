Murder investigation under way after body found in Brighton

A murder investigation is under way after a body was found in a building in Brighton yesterday afternoon (Thursday 2 January).

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder and Sussex Police said this morning (Friday 3 January) that they were still in custody.

The force said: “Police have launched a murder investigation after a man’s body was discovered at a building in North Street, Brighton.

“Officers attended the property following a report of concerns for a person on Thursday afternoon (2 January).

“The death of the man is being treated as unexplained at this stage and the circumstances are being investigated.

“Inquiries are ongoing to identify him.

“As part of the investigation, officers are conducting inquiries in the city centre this morning (Friday 3 January).

“If any members of the public have any information, we would urge them to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Gatling.”

Brighton and Hove police commander Chief Superintendent Nick May said: “We are at the very early stages of an investigation to establish what has happened in this tragic incident.”

Sussex Police added: “An 18-year-old man, from Greenwich, and a 16-year-old boy, of no fixed address, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody at this stage.”