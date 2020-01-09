brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
BREAKING NEWS

Brighton pub owner grills potential business rivals at licensing hearing

Posted On 09 Jan 2020 at 8:29 pm
By :
Comment: 1

The owners of a proposed new bar were asked why they had chosen a venue without a late-night licence as made their case to open in a former restaurant.

Michael Brkic (corr) and Jamie Roberts want to open the Toy Shop, which they described as a “party venue”, in the former Jamie’s Italian restaurant in Black Lion Street, Brighton.

They said that they were aiming to attract a different clientele to West Street and had sought a venue to reflect that.

But at a Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel hearing, the Toy Shop’s directors faced opposition from Sussex Police, the council’s licensing department and the Golden Lion Group, which owns the Cricketers pub.

Christmas collections

Black Lion Street is in a part of Brighton known as the “cumulative impact zone” where the council’s policy is to refuse licences for new pubs, clubs and bars.

At the licensing panel hearing yesterday (Wednesday 8 January) Dave Day, managing director of the Golden Lion Group, asked why the former restaurant had been chosen by Nemabil Ltd, owner of the Toy Shop.

He said that the company could have taken an easier route as empty premises with alcohol-led licences were available in the centre of Brighton.

Mr Day said that 10 years ago an alcohol-led business was refused permission in Black Lion Street and he said that the location was “totally wrong” for another drinking venue.

Mr Brkic said that his business wanted a venue away from the big clubs in West Street because they wanted to attract a different client group and they wanted a location that would “reflect that”.

Mr Brkic said: “The reason we chose that site (was because) we looked at the likes of West Street and the clientele and wanted to have a degree of separation within our brand positioning and perception but also physically to aid that operation.

“There are opportunities there. We want to ensure the different product we offer and the clientele we are looking for is not conflated with those big clubs in West Street.”

Mr Brkic said that it would have water freely available on tables, as it does in its Putney bar. Popcorn is also available free to “help soak up the alcohol”.

He described the customer base as 73 per cent female and over 24. He said that the company had a policy of no hen or stag parties and limits on single sex groups.

Mr Brkic said: “We want discerning older people having 30th and 40th birthday parties.

“We’re not looking for groups of ladies going out to get smashed. That’s not our business.”

He said that the business was more like a Gordon Ramsey restaurant than a chicken shop, offering an element of theatre.

Green councillor Lizzie Deane, who chaired the panel, asked if Nemabil would consider taking the venue on as a restaurant but she was told that it was “not their product”.

The two directors had spent three weekends in Brighton and described it as “quite full on”. They questioned whether the right customers were in the city.

Conservative councillor Dee Simson said : “What you’ve seen over the last couple of weeks is very different to the summer season.

“We don’t like to get planning and licensing mixed up. If we gave you this licence and you didn’t get planning permission, what would you do?

“This licence would fly in the face of all our policy.”

She was told “that would be it”.

Nemabil director Jamie Roberts said that he was a regular visitor to the city and had seen evidence of changing nightlife.

He said: “The whole bar and perception of Brighton is going up.

“People from other parts of Kent and Sussex and London are wanting to come down.

“A lot of people are encouraged by what is developing here. It is an amazing city.”

Sussex Police licensing officer Mark Thoroghgood told the licensing panel that officers had been called to more than 1,600 incidents in the year to last November 19.

Of these, he said, all the robberies in a small area around Black Lion Street had been linked to drink or drugs – as had 80 per cent of violence crime and theft and 76 per cent of sexual offences.

Mr Thoroghgood said: “This is in the 24-7 period, so not all night-time economy related, but it shows alcohol plays a big part.

“We find a high number of persons who have become victims as it makes a person vulnerable due to their intoxication levels.”

The panel was told that the site was in Regency ward which had the highest number of alcohol-related ambulance call-outs and the second highest number for alcohol-related police-recorded crime.

The panel, which sat at Hove Town Hall, retired to make its decision which should be made public within five working days of the hearing.

See also:

Like what we do? Help us do more of it by donating here.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

  1. Christopher Hawtree January 10, 2020 at 9:31 am Reply

    Who would want to go to a pub whose owner speaks of “brand positioning” and “our product”?

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
January 2020
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Sponsored Editorial

Emergency advice from Brighton and Hove health chiefs

Posted On24 Dec 2019

Health and care services to work more closely together

Posted On02 Nov 2019

Top tips for a happy and healthy Brighton Pride

Posted On03 Aug 2019

What readers are saying




Advanced Search

Categories

Advertisement

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com