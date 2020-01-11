Brighton and Hove rape case cabbie released on bail

The taxi driver accused of raping a woman after he drove her home from a work Christmas party in Brighton has been released on bail.

Ajmal Hazraty was given conditional bail at Lewes Crown Court yesterday (Friday 10 January).

Hazraty, 37, of Haven Way, Newhaven, was ordered to stay at a property in Kingston upon Thames and was banned from entering Sussex by Judge Anne Arnold, except for court appearances and to see his lawyer.

She ordered him to surrender his passport and not to apply for any international travel documents.

She also ordered him to wear an electronic tag so that he could be monitored while under a 7pm to 7am curfew.

Hazraty, who faces two charges of raping the 31-year-old woman at her Worthing home, was also banned from driving for hire or reward while he awaits a trial by jury.

He was told to report every day to a police station and not to contact the complainant or six other people who are believed to be witnesses in the case.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in the early hours of Saturday 21 December at the woman’s flat.

Hazraty appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court last Saturday (4 January) when he was remanded in custody.

His case is due to be reviewed by a crown court judge at a pre-trial preparation hearing on Friday 31 January.