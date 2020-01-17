Bucket collections raise more than £6k for homeless charity

Local homelessness charity Brighton Housing Trust (BHT), has raised £6,528 in its 2019 Christmas street collections for its rough sleeper day centre.

All money raised will support the work of First Base, BHT’s day centre which provides basic services for rough sleepers, as well as comprehensive support to help people off the streets for good.

Last year 1014 people benefited from the services provided at First Base Day Centre. These include the use of facilities including showers, food and drink, clean and dry clothes, and primary health care.

Through the support and advice provided by First Base, 174 people were helped to move off the streets and into accommodation.

Christmas collections took place on 20 December and 21 December in locations all over Brighton and Hove, and dozens of staff and volunteers took part.

Local councillors also took time out to shake a bucket for BHT, and many of the collectors were joined by choirs who helped to get everyone in the festive spirit. Local businesses also helped out, providing free hot drinks for the collectors.

Andy Winter, Chief Executive of BHT, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the generous response from members of the Brighton public to our Christmas collections this year.

“These collections are a great way of raising money for BHT’s First Base and spreading awareness of our many services to the local community. Of course, homelessness isn’t something that happens just at Christmas time. Our services are open throughout the year.

“Our street collections formed part of our overall Christmas appeal which is still open so there is still time to donate if you would like to! Those concerned about rough sleeping can continue to support our work, either through a one-off donation or by making a regular donation to us.

“Details can be found on our website.”