Temperatures set to plunge – but blue skies mean no snow for Brighton

Brighton and Hove is set to experience sub-zero temperatures this weekend – but the skies are forecast to remain blue with no wintry showers.

The Met Office has issued a Level 2 cold weather alert, saying there is a 70% chance of severe cold weather from 6pm on Sunday to 6pm on Tuesday across most of England.

But it says the high pressure will bring a spell of dry weather and light winds rather than snow and sleet.

Fog patches could develop at the beginning of next week, stopping temperatures climbing during the day – but any cloud is set to keep what little warmth there is in rather than bring snow.

The warning, which is designed for health providers and local authorities, says: “High pressure will build across the country over the weekend and into early next week.

“This will bring a spell of dry weather and light winds, with overnight frosts becoming widespread.

“The cold overnight temperatures will be offset by generally fine daytime conditions with sunny spells.

“However, fog patches will develop across central and southern areas Sunday night into Monday, suppressing daytime temperatures in places where slow to clear.

“Later Monday and into Tuesday, freezing fog may become more widespread although confidence decreases.

“Some cloudier conditions are also expected to spread southwards and bring less cold conditions, but the speed of this progress is a little uncertain at present.”