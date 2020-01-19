Two football fans charged after Brighton and Hove Albion match

Two football fans have been charged with criminal offences after Brighton and Hove Albion’s match against Aston Villa yesterday (Saturday 18 January).

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Sunday 19 January): “Sussex Police have charged two men with offences following incidents at Brighton and Hove Albion’s match against Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium on Saturday 18 January.

“John McAuliffe, 51, a carpenter, of The Ridgeway, New End, Redditch, Worcestershire, has been charged under the Football Offences Act with setting off a flare.

“And Thomas Carter, 28, a gas fitter, of Coleridge Close, Goring, was charged with assaulting a club steward by beating.

“The steward received medical attention for minor injuries.

“Both men are due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on (Thursday) 6 February.

“A man aged 23 and a boy aged 17 have also been identified in relation to separate incidents – one in which water from a bottle was thrown at other fans and another one in which a flare was thrown on to the pitch during the game.

“Police are also investigating a reported assault on a man aged 56 from Bedford just outside the stadium as he was leaving after the match, in which he received cuts and bruises.

“No arrests have been made at this stage.”

PC Darren Balkham, the force’s football liaison officer, said: “We worked in close co-operation with the club and safety stewards to ensure these isolated incidents were safely and effectively dealt with and inquiries are continuing where necessary.

“They didn’t reflect the superb support from over 99 per cent of fans from both clubs.”

The match was attended by 30,500 people.